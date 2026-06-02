Woman Lets Father Live Rent-Free for Months, but a Comment About Food Pushes Her to Confront Him

Nothing wears on a relationship faster than feeling like someone takes your help for granted.

This woman and her husband opened their home to her father and let him stay with them rent free while he got back on his feet. Since he struggles with reading and writing, she also helps him with paperwork and other tasks that come up.

At first, she didn’t mind helping.

Over time, though, she started feeling like her father expected more and more from her while appreciating less of what she was already doing.

That frustration boiled over after a seemingly small comment about food.

Keep reading to see what happened next.

AITA for confronting my dad after a passive-aggressive comment when he’s been living with me and my husband rent-free? My dad has been living with me and my husband for about 7 months now. He does have a job, but he’s staying with us rent-free and doesn’t really help with bills. He cooks sometimes, but doesn’t help much with chores otherwise. Another important detail is that he can’t read or write, so a lot of things like paperwork, appointments, and anything official he depends on me for. I don’t mind helping, but he gets irritated if I can’t help him immediately when he asks. Yesterday, something small happened that turned into something bigger.

Her father unexpectedly came back home.

My husband works evenings and woke up around 3 pm to cook food to take with him for his shift. He made extra and left some in the pot for my dad because he thought my dad was still home. I told him my dad had already left for work early (he sometimes leaves hours before his shift starts even though he doesn’t have to). So my husband packed another bowl separately for him. My dad actually came back home because he forgot something, saw the food situation, and made a comment like, “That’s how you guys do things?” in a passive-aggressive tone. I asked what he meant, but he didn’t answer and just left.

After thinking about it, she brought it up again.

This morning I brought it up because the comment made both me and my husband uncomfortable. He said he’s noticed that we cook and don’t leave him food sometimes, which honestly isn’t true. We regularly make sure there’s food for him. What’s also frustrating is that whenever he feels inconvenienced, he calls my sisters and complains about my husband instead of talking to me directly. I tried venting to my sisters about how hard this situation has been on me and my household, but they mostly stayed quiet or made excuses for him like telling me I should just take time off work to help him more. At this point I feel like I’m doing my best to make him comfortable while also trying to protect my marriage and household peace, but I’m starting to feel unsupported and taken for granted. AITA?

Wow! What a rude thing to say!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit agree that her father was out of line.

This is such a good point.

For this reader, her father is acting very entitled.

It does seem she’s mistreating her husband.

What a great saying!

Obviously, the food was never really the issue here.

It sounds like that comment hit a nerve because this woman already feels stretched thin trying to help her father while also taking care of her own home and marriage.

People can only feel taken for granted for so long before it starts bothering them.

And if her father has a problem with something happening in the house, he should probably bring it up directly instead of making comments and complaining to other family members afterward. It’s time to grow up.