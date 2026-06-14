Woman Makes Plans Around Work Schedule, but Boyfriend Keeps Pressuring Her to Stay the Night

Sometimes, making a responsible decision can disappoint other people.

This woman was planning to spend the night at her boyfriend’s house when an unexpected work opportunity came up. So she decided she would sleep at her house instead, so she could wake up early and get to work on time. Her boyfriend, however, insisted that she stay and promised everything would work out fine. Instead of being supportive, he kept pushing his preference.

This story is a relatable example of how practical decisions can sometimes clash with a partner’s personal desire. It is a common argument among couples who have different priorities. Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for changing my mind and going home for the night? I (25F) was at my boyfriend’s (29M) house. Since I planned on staying for the night, I ended up smoking a little bit of weed. I got a call from my manager asking me to work tomorrow at 11 a.m. I said yes, as to be honest, I really need the money. However, that means I have to go home instead of staying the night.

This woman explained to her boyfriend that she needed to go home.

It’s not that early, but I can’t wake up to my phone’s alarm. And my boyfriend won’t wake me up that early, so I knew there was a high chance I would sleep through my alarm. I absolutely cannot be late. As soon as I told him, my boyfriend told me it’s okay, and he can wake me up at 7. I said no and explained why, but he just kept saying it’s fine and I can do it and there wouldn’t be any problems.

They argued about it before he booked her an Uber.

I just really want to go home and have a restful night’s sleep and I know this will be the best thing for my body. So I stuck to that and kept telling him I couldn’t stay and I’m sorry, but I thought I should go home. This went on for 5 minutes in front of his family, and I got fed up and left the room to order an Uber. He came to insist that I could stay the night and that there would be no issues. When he saw I was about to order the Uber, he ordered one for me. Was I being a jerk by insisting to go home? AITA?

Honestly, OP’s decision seems reasonable. She knew her own habits and wanted to make sure she could wake up on time, which is why she wanted to go home. While her boyfriend wanted to assure her that everything would be fine, she really just wanted to avoid oversleeping.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.

Let’s look at the comments of other people.

This person agrees with OP.

This one calls out the boyfriend.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s a suggestion.

And lastly, plain and simple.

Being prepared is better than hoping everything works out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.