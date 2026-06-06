Woman Notices Neighbors Parking Large Vehicles on Her Property and Becomes Concerned

When you live out in the country, you will often have neighbors who do things that might seem unusual to you.

What would you do if you kept seeing your neighbors bringing large vehicles onto their property, but they never took anything off?

That is what the neighbor in this story is witnessing, and she is very suspicious and wonders if she should call the cops.

Tracking neighbors suspicious behavior (52f), retired with husband (66) on the lake, and probably one of the younger ones on our little, rural, single lane, dirt road cul-de-sac heaven.

This is unusual.

The neighbors on the most private cul-de-sac property, long driveway, have been bringing in old rvs, busses and box trucks over a year period of time. I’ve seen at least 20 big vehicles somehow towed into their property and none ever come out!

What does she think they are doing?

It is weird scary , and my conspiracy brain can’t let it go anymore! I never see normal traffic or people, they stay extremely private. I wonder if they could be running illegal activities or prepping for something. The only person I’ve ever seen from there never waves, drives crazy fast on our 15 mph lane, and makes crazy amounts of trips in and out every day. It’s just really sus.

Odd, for sure, but best to mind your own business.

I’ve looked at Google maps and other satellite imagery, but can’t see through the woods, and it’s posted private property with signs warning. The sheriff’s cars go down there sometimes once a week, but nothing seems to go beyond “patrolling”.

Shooting guns in this environment is very normal.

Like many of us, we shoot our guns sometimes for vermin, but they have more vermin than I do sometimes! There’s no other noise or smoke or any evidence of anything going on there that’s visible, it’s just weird sus, and I’m wondering if calling attention to this to a higher authority than our little sheriff’s is a wrong move.

Being unusual does not mean you are guilty of anything.

People always say… he was such a nice guy, who knew he was a serial killer, or I had no idea they were running drugs or something crazy… Busy body or not, what happens if I could’ve stopped something, but I was too worried about causing trouble?

It might not be a bad idea to just check in on this.

Ask for forgiveness instead of permission? AITAH for wanting to contact the authorities?

It is hard to imagine what they could be doing with these vehicles, so what would the police even look for? If they even have the ability to search. Best to just leave it alone.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Now this is a mature option.

They have no proof of anything.

What would they even report.

This person would call the authorities.

It is best to mind your own business.