Woman Refuses to Help Boyfriend Commit a Crime, Then Finds Herself Isolated by Friends

“Bonnie & Clyde” was a classic film that revolutionized modern cinema, but very few folks would actually engage in activity so egregious with their spouse in real life…or would they?

How would you handle your partner pressuring you to get involved in an illegal plot? And furthermore, dragging your mutual friends into it? One woman recently shared her anxieties about this exact situation with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not getting involved in something illegal

I need to know if I’m TA in this situation.

Not looking for relationship advice.

Last weekend some mutual friends of my partner and I asked us to help them tear down a structure on their property illegally.

Well…that’s not a strong start.

Our friend’s dad also lives on their property and this structure has their dad’s belongings inside.

They want their dad to vacate because he is a jerk, but he won’t leave of his own accord.

Instead of pursuing proper legal avenues to get him evicted, they decide to illegally tear down a structure with all his belongings still inside.

Their family gatherings must be a blast.

I looked up the laws surrounding this and yes it is in fact illegal to do this while all his stuff is still in there.

They made a call out to all their friends including us to come help tear down this structure, and my partner agreed despite me saying we shouldn’t get involved in this.

Their dad is unpredictable at best and the whole situation seemed sketchy.

Doesn’t really seem like their circus or their monkeys.

I told him I’m not going, because I don’t want to get wrapped up in this mess and that he shouldn’t either.

I hadn’t given them a reason yet as to why I couldn’t go.

So he told our friends “sorry I can’t come now because (my name here) is uncomfortable and doesn’t want me to go”.

THAT’S the reason he needs to not commit a crime?

Now my friends haven’t spoken to me or interacted with any of my posts since this happened a week ago.

I’m worried my friendship with them is over because they think I don’t care.

My partner and I have argued endlessly, he thinks he’s in the right because he told the truth to them, that I was uncomfortable with getting involved with this.

Seems like a bit of a short sighted perspective.

I am upset because he didn’t need to throw me under the bus like that and let me take the blame.

Even if it was the truth, my friends may think less of me now.

My partner made it sound like telling the truth was more important than protecting my friendship with them.

This friendship doesn’t exactly sound like a valuable one.

It would have been easy for him to just say something came up at work and he couldn’t make it, or something else.

Now I’m worried that my partner is going to tell anyone personal stuff between us because “it’s the truth”.

Not sure that’s the biggest takeaway from the situation here.

They believe in brutal honesty and I believe in being tactful for each situation, even if that involves telling a little white lie to keep the peace.

AITA for not letting us get involved in our friends family drama and something illegal?

Well…this one seems rather cut and dry.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s see if the Reddit community could offer any valuable words of wisdom.

The comments immediately provided some sage words.



Others gave some respectful tough love.



Someone else pointed out the bigger picture.



Another person kept it plain and simple.



And an ominous word of warning was left.



She clearly paid attention to her middle school peer pressure PSAs.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.