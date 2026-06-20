Woman Says Daily Early-Morning Requests for Food and Money Are Disrupting Her Sleep

City life often comes with unavoidable noise and unexpected daily routines.

In this story, a woman living on a busy street struggled with a person who loudly asked commuters for money outside her apartment.

The repeated shouting early in the morning began disrupting her sleep, so she’s considering confronting the person.

Check out the full story below…

WIBTA if I asked a woman asking for money outside my apartment to lower her voice? I live on a busy street, and it has its own host of city noise in the morning and throughout the day. I have accepted this as a feature of living in a big city. Every morning, say 6 days a week, a woman stations herself on the corner across from my apartment. This is approximately at 6:30 or 7 am until 9:30 or 10 am.

This woman gets awakened by the loud yelling of the beggar across the street.

She begins to ask morning commuters for money or food by yelling down the block: “Sir or ma’am, can you help me?” She does this at a rate of about 5 times per minute. It is louder than any car or bus noise that comes to life at that hour. It wakes me up almost every morning.

She’s considering telling the woman to lower her voice.

I have brought her breakfast before because I have sympathy for her. I do not have a problem with her being there. But I do have a problem with the volume of her requests. WIBTA if I asked her to lower her voice?

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar comment.

Another one chimes in.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Even kindness has a limitation, especially with deafening requests.

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