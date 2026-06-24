After Years of Saying Yes, Woman Sparks Family Feud for Choosing Her Mom Over In-Laws

Being flexible with family plans is a two-way street, and this story shows the perils of being the only person doing the accommodating.

One woman had spent years building her schedule around her in-laws, only to watch them flake at the last minute.

One tradition was visiting a pumpkin patch every year with her in-laws, but after rescheduling multiple times, her in-laws cancelled the entire thing.

The next year, she decided she was going to make pumpkin patch plans with her mom instead of her in-laws, and that caused a huge scene when her mother-in-law found out.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for getting my mother-in-law and husband to fight and stop talking over a PUMPKIN PATCH? I (29F) and my husband (30M) spend a lot of holidays with his family. I love his family and never get into fights or arguments.

She sets the scene for the drama.

Last year around Halloween, I was 9 months pregnant and asked my husband if it would be okay to make plans earlier, at the end of September, for the yearly pumpkin patch with his family, just in case I went into labor. We have two other kids and I wanted to make sure they were a part of the pumpkin patch before the new baby arrived.

Her husband’s family made a big deal out of this at first.

My husband’s sister made a big deal about going early. On that Saturday, her daughter had soccer, and it was just too much for one day. We said, how about Sunday? That worked.

But once again, the plans changed.

A week before we went, his sister said her son had a birthday party he needed to go to. So we said we would go earlier in the day.

Then she totally flaked.

The day before, she canceled completely because waking her daughter up two days in a row wasn’t going to work. She said they would go to the pumpkin patch without the family and for us to still go without them. My husband’s mother got so mad she canceled the whole thing, and none of his family went with us. We still went because I wanted my kids to go, and we even invited his mother.

But then the mother-in-law started causing drama.

She said it wasn’t fair for her to come with us and not the other grandkids. I was upset over this because we don’t ever plan anything and always make plans work with his family no matter what, and they couldn’t for one holiday work with us.

After all that went down, his mother said it’s just too hard to make plans with all her kids and their families, so around Halloween she was just going to spend time with the grandkids next year.

At first, it seemed like everything got off without a hitch.

Fast forward to this year — I made plans with my family to go to the pumpkin patch.

I talked to my mom in July about going with us, and she was so happy because she had never been to a pumpkin patch before. We made plans for the last day in September, just like the year before.

But then her mother-in-law started causing trouble once again.

A week before, my mother-in-law messaged the group chat saying they were doing the yearly pumpkin patch the last weekend of September and asked if we could all go then. Of course, his sister said yeah, they could go with no excuses this year. I was livid.

So she makes her husband stand their ground against his family.

I told my husband we were not going to two pumpkin patches in the same weekend, and he agreed. He told his mom we were not going because of last year. His mom was fine but made the comment that she better not see my mom posting pictures on Facebook going with us. My husband left out the part to his mother that my mom was going.

So the family continued with their plans, but that wasn’t the end of her mother-in-law’s wrath.

We went to the pumpkin patch and everything was fine until my mom posted pictures on Facebook. Later that night, my husband got cursed out by his mother because we went with my mom.

She went on to say how she doesn’t understand how we could go with my mom when it’s her tradition to do the pumpkin patch every year. She continued to say how she just knew this was going to happen when he got with me.

Now it’s a bigger deal than it should have been.

She removed and blocked us from Facebook and now isn’t talking to us. So AITA for not going to her pumpkin patch? Should I have gone to keep the peace?

People like her mother-in-law seem to love to stir the pot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time to start surrounding herself with people who don’t make her life miserable.

Grown adults really shouldn’t behave this way.

This commenter calls her mother-in-law’s behavior what it really is.

Making simple plans really shouldn’t be this difficult.

Her mother-in-law choosing to block someone on Facebook over a pumpkin patch photo is a pretty ridiculous response, especially considering it was a situation entirely of her own making.

Time and time again, her husband’s family showed they didn’t care about anyone else’s timelines but their own.

The mother-in-law personally let the tradition fall apart the year before, saying it was just too hard to plan for everyone. So why wouldn’t the woman just go on her own?

At a certain point, this woman just needs to live her life without having to worry about herding flaky people who may or may not cancel at the last possible second anyway.

Considering how difficult her mother-in-law is, maybe being blocked is a blessing in disguise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.