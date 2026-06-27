Woman Wanted To Feel Included In Her Husband’s Family, But Some In-Laws Kept Treating Her Like She Didn’t Belong

It’s never a good feeling to feel out of place in a family.

This woman recently married her husband after being together for seven years. She expected to be welcomed into his family the same way he was welcomed into hers. However, being included in family group chats became a sensitive issue that left her feeling excluded and unwanted.

This story is one of those family conflicts where small actions slowly build into a much bigger problem. It’s a relatable story because not everyone gets included or accepted right away in a new family. Read the full story below.

AITA for speaking up about being disrespected by my husband’s brother? I (21F) married my husband (24M) a month ago after 7 years together. In my family, it’s tradition that spouses are added to family group chats, and my husband was immediately included in all of mine. On his side, I wasn’t added at first because his older brother (27M) might get upset since his fiancée (35F) isn’t included yet. This already felt unfair, but I tried to be understanding.

This woman was eventually added to her husband’s family group chat.

Eventually, after a lot of hesitation, I was added, but by then, it felt forced, like pity rather than genuine acceptance. When I finally participated in the chat, his brother left the group without saying anything. Later claiming it was because his fiancée wasn’t included. That made it feel very personal. Our relationship has also changed.

His brother-in-law suddenly became distant and dismissive.

Before he moved abroad, we got along well, even though I always felt he could be difficult with others. Since returning to visit, he’s been distant, dismissive, and has made offhand comments toward me. I tried to address this by messaging him calmly, explaining that I felt disrespected. And that I value having a good relationship with him. His response was dismissive.

He told her that his actions had nothing to do with her.

He said not everyone has to agree with me, that he’s matured, and that his priority is his fiancée. He added that the situation “has nothing to do with me.” He didn’t acknowledge my feelings or take any accountability. During their visit, I also made an effort to include his fiancée in activities with my mother-in-law. Despite this, he claimed that I was always present when she tried to spend time with their mother, which isn’t true.

She thinks her BIL’s behavior was being enabled by the family

Now, his fiancée has reached out to my husband asking why I’m upset and why I’m only speaking up now. I’m unsure how to respond to both of them, and whether his parents should step in. It feels like his behaviour is being enabled. I don’t want conflict, but I also don’t want to be disrespected or feel like an outsider in my own marriage.

That sounds like a messy family drama. OP’s feelings seem understandable because several events made her feel excluded and dismissed. While no one can force a close family bond, basic respect and acknowledgment go a long way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Let’s check out the comments of other Reddit users.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This person makes a valid point.

Another user chimes in.

People are calling her out.

Here’s another similar thought.

The hardest part of belonging to a new family is constantly proving your place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.