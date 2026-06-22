Tiny House Tenant Faces Backlash for Spreading Lies to Get Innocent Camper Couple Evicted

What would you do if your neighbor was lying about you to your landlord? How would you prove the neighbor was lying? Or would you admit defeat and move before the landlord evicted you?

In this story, one couple is in this situation. They’re really frustrated by it, which is completely understandable. It doesn’t sound like they’ve really done anything wrong. The neighbor has even made up lies that she tells the landlord, who seems to believe her.

They’re worried they might get evicted, and they’re not sure what to do.

Keep reading to find out what exactly the neighbor has complained about.

Neighbor keeps calling our landlord for nothing We live in a camper. The lot we are on has a trailer in the back of us. The front was changed and it is us in our Camper and a tiny home.

Here’s the deal on their neighbor.

The lady next door bought that house for her granddaughter in her 30s. The owner keeps her dog there and is always in and out. My husband and I have maybe said 30 words to her since she bought the lot a couple of years ago.

All of a sudden she has decided she has to have an opinion in everything we do.

Here’s an example.

I was in the hospital a few weeks ago and I am still not feeling well. Hubby brought me home and she came running what is going on and just going on and on. Hubby explained i’m not feeling well and we came in the house.

Yikes! This is crazy!

The next day his phone is ringing and it’s the landlord. He starts yelling about us being rude and getting into an argument with the neighbor which never happened. Turns out that was the 3rd call he had gotten from her in a month about us.

Here’s what happened each time.

First was he outside with his Coleman lanterns lit up after dark and it was disturbing her granddaughter at 8pm. He is always in the house by 9pm. Second I was washing my hair outside and she didn’t like seeing it. With me not feeling well it’s just easier to do it outside. And finally now an argument that never happened.

This is awful! I’d be so upset!

I am looking at getting evicted for stuff we aren’t even doing. Any suggestions on what to do and how to prove we aren’t doing anything??

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

I hope Reddit has some good advice!

This person has some good ideas.

Another person shares some more suggestions.

These don’t really seem like reasons to evict someone.

Here’s another good suggestion.

It would be ridiculous if the landlord evicts them for these petty complaints. Still, the complaints are super annoying. I wish the landlord would evict the lady in the tiny house since she’s harassing her neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.