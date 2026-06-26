Her Boyfriend Keeps Forgetting to Put His Things Away — His Solution Is for Her to Rehome One of Her Cats

A word to the wise…

If someone demands that you get rid of a pet, chances are that they’re probably wrong AND selfish.

Sure, there are exceptions to the rule, but let’s get real: most sympathetic people would never ask someone they care about to do something like that.

The woman who wrote the story below is dealing with her boyfriend’s demand that she get rid of one of her cats…and you’re not believe why.

Let’s just say that this guy is something else!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for not wanting to give up one of my cats? “My boyfriend (m29) has told me I need to re-home one of our three cats as one of them keeps knocking his hash off the kitchen counter and losing it. The first time his hash went missing he accused me of moving it and it wasn’t until we saw one of the cats move it off the kitchen counter, that we realized what was happening (still haven’t got an apology but whatever).

This doesn’t sound good…

He has been getting increasingly more annoyed with the cats, particularly the youngest one as it seems to be the one causing the mischief. He keeps leaving it out and of course it would go missing, I told him he needs to put it away securely to avoid losing it in the future. I know sometimes we get to the end of the day and we can’t be bothered putting stuff away but for his sake and a point I haven’t mentioned yet, our cats’ SAFETY, he should just do it. I would say that he normally does do it but last night (early hours of the morning) he must not have put it away, and this morning wasn’t the greatest start to the day which is what I imagine has not helped matters.

This guy sounds like a real catch!

He’s hungover, didn’t get in until about 5 am and accidentally slept down stairs. We had a bit of a tiff this morning not related to cats or anything but probably added to what’s next. We were tidying up the living room and my BF went into the kitchen to roll one, I was beside him putting clothes into the washing machine. He notices that his stuff is missing and demands I look for it. Already not in a great mood I continue with my task of washing clothes.

He sounds awful!

He storms back in and says “Fine, I’ll do it myself then.” Frantically starts making a fuss trying to find his stuff. His frustration is dripping off him and I am getting more than uncomfortable with the way he is getting on. He finds the tinfoil it was in and gets me to check under the sofa, firstly I don’t even really know what I’m looking for, don’t know how big, etc. At one point I say I can’t see anything, he gets annoyed and tells me to actually look. I continue under this sofa, trying not to cry. He is getting more annoyed he’s starting to say how stuff is always everywhere, etc. He eventually goes back into the kitchen and kicks somethings. I’m just standing there crying.

He’s something else!

He comes back into the living room and says “You need to choose which cat you want re-homed because I can’t deal with this anymore.” He goes upstairs to get changed, comes back down to take our dog out and says “Don’t talk to me until you choose which one.” He leaves and I just can’t help but sob. Since he has come home we haven’t talked we’ve basically been in different parts of the house avoiding each other. He is definitely still mad at me and I don’t think I can talk to him right now. I just don’t think I should re-home one of my cats for them just acting like cats. I think that his behavior was out of order. AITA for not wanting to give up one of my cats?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person didn’t hold back.

Not too be too harsh, but does this guy sound like a loser, or what?

Good grief!

I’ve never even met this woman before and I can already tell she can do better than this jerk.

Drop that zero, now!

It sounds like she needs to dump her boyfriend instead of one of her cats…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.