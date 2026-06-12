Woman’s Dad Ignores Her When She Asks If He Wants to Eat, so She Decides to Ignore Him Back

Communication at home can sometimes be confusing and emotionally draining.

In this story, a woman tried to ask her dad if he wanted to eat after he returned from dialysis.

When he ignored her ,like he often does, she stopped asking and gave him space.

But instead of calming things down, it led to something more concerning.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for not serving my dad? Today, my dad (53) just came back home from dialysis. My sister and I were cooking in the kitchen. Usually, we ask and he answers. Then, we serve him. Basically, serving here means I have his cup filled. His plates are ready. He does not have to scoop anything out himself.

This woman asked her dad if he wanted to eat.

But today, when he came in, I asked if he wanted to eat because we do have food on the table for him. There was no answer. He did not even look at me. He has this habit when he is mad at something or someone. He will ignore everyone. And if you keep asking, he will get mad. Sometimes, he calls you blind or stupid.

She hated how her dad wanted all the attention.

He likes people to give their full attention to him. He also likes them to attend to his needs. But somehow, asking what he needs will make him mad. He has been doing this for as long as I can remember. I have always hated it.

She ignored him when he didn’t answer her question.

So, I started not to ask anymore after he ignored the first question. I just mind my own business. Well, he got mad. He started saying how ungrateful I am. He said I never helped him with anything. She also added how hard it is to raise me. He said I did not care, and that he hopes he dies quickly. He also said I would not be alive if not for him.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

Well, now my question is this. AITA for not asking more questions? AITA for minding my own business instead of continuing to ask him what he needs?

OP was just trying to ask whether he wanted to eat and was not trying to make the situation worse.

It is difficult to help someone who gets angry both when people ask questions and when they stay quiet.

Parents deserve care and respect, but children should not have to constantly guess the “correct” response to avoid being yelled at.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Here is some useful advice.

This person also has a narcissistic dad.

This user is concerned.

Here’s another personal thought.

Finally, this person shares their honest opinion.

Sometimes you’re wrong for asking… and somehow also wrong for not asking.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.