Woman Evades Ex-Boyfriend’s Dating App Complaint by Reposting His Photo to Warn Other Singles

Are you familiar with the Tea app?

Well, if you’re not, you will be in a few minutes after you read this story.

I hadn’t heard about it until I read what this woman had to say (which is probably a good thing), but now that I know what it is, I’m definitely intrigued!

Let’s just say that there are some seriously scandalous people out there!

But, let’s get on to the story.

A woman talked about how her ex-boyfriend got bent out of of shape after she put him on blast on the Tea app…but she had another ace up her sleeve.

Read on, and see what you think!

Ex copyright claimed my post on the Tea app. I just re-posted it. “If you don’t know what the Tea app is, it’s an app that functions very similarly to those “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” Facebook groups. Women post guys they’ve been with, had dates with, or are talking to on dating apps. they usually warn others of bad experiences or toxic men.

Unfortunately, these kinds of apps are necessary these days…

Some women can post someone they’re talking to and be like “has anyone dated this guy?” or “just making sure this guy isn’t seeing anyone before I go on a date with him.” The Tea app is exclusively for women. There’s a verification process when you sign up where you take a picture with the in-app camera to verify you’re a woman. So last summer I posted my ex on there. He cheated on me and was a big loser in many ways. I dumped him 4 years ago (because he’s a cheater) but I only found out about the Tea app last year. So I made a post. The post got very little traction but it was fine, I just wanted to warn other women because he’s a serial dating app user. I forgot about the post, and didn’t check the app until yesterday.

This sounds pretty weird…

I got a notice from the app that my post was removed because they received a DMCA copyright complaint. I think because it’s a legal issue, they’re required to give you the full legal name of the person who filed the complaint. Well, it was my ex. I think his complaint was only valid because I pulled the picture in the post off of his Instagram.

I guess he was pretty ticked off about this, huh?

I looked up the process for filing a DMCA complaint and it is LENGTHY. And apparently the app really gives pushback on these things so you have to keep trying to prove that you have a right to file the complaint. So it was just really amusing to me that 1) he somehow saw the post on a women-only app 2) he took so much time out of his day to file this complaint and 3) he saw that he was exposed for the scumbag that he is. I wonder if one of the girls he met on a dating app found the post and asked him about it. Just the thought is very funny.

Let’s try this again, shall we?

Anyway, I decided to re-upload my post but just using a different picture. I used a picture that I took of him, so he can’t copyright claim it because i legally own the picture. I used all the same exact info. and then at the end of the post I added in that he copyright claimed my last post so this is a repost using my own picture. So all of his work copyright claiming my picture was for naught.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

People can’t get away with anything these days!

And I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing…

Either way, this woman was hellbent on getting this guy’s bad name out there.

She’s not playing around…she wants this dude put on blast!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.