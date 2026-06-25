“It’s Just a Dinner”: Husband Sparks Massive Fight for Refusing to Change Out of Dirty Work Clothes

Hey, I’m not the snappiest dresser on the planet by any stretch of the imagination, but even I know when it’s time to ditch my everyday clothes and put on something halfway decent.

It’s common sense, right?

Well, apparently not for everyone…

A woman wrote the story below, and let’s just say that she’s not too happy with her husband right now because of the way that he chooses to present himself at certain gatherings.

Check out what she had to say, and see if you think she’s overreacting.

AITA for telling my husband to put on non stained pants for dinner with his father and his new girlfriend? “My husband never knows how to dress appropriately. He will overdress for casual things and underdress for more formal things.

This doesn’t sound good…

Today we’re going to dinner just at a chain restaurant, but he’s wearing stained work pants with holes in them. I asked if he would like to change and he said “no, I like these pants” because they’re comfortable. He’s all about “I don’t care what anyone thinks of me” which I get. That’s a good thing 99% of the time.

Come on dude, get with the program…

But I told him I’d like it if he changed, that you don’t wear horribly stained work pants to dinner. He refuses to change and now he’s upset with me and I’m upset with him. He does this a lot. Especially when I ask him to change out of pajamas on the weekends to go grocery shopping.

This disagreement happens a lot.

I don’t dress super nice, but I at least make sure what I’m wearing isn’t super stained and/or has holes in it. AITA? I know this isn’t a huge deal, and we almost never fight, but this is a topic we always disagree on.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Dress to impress, right?

Well, those needs don’t seem to hold as much weight as they used to, but come on, folks!

If you’re going to a party or a dinner, at least try to look like you didn’t just climb out from underneath a dumpster, okay?

This guy sounds like a bit of a SLOB.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.