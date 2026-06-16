Workers Complained About Their Supervisor’s Frequent Sick Days — Until They Found Out What He Was Actually Dealing With

Getting a new supervisor usually means everything is going to change at work. Now, a good supervisor wouldn’t change anything right away. But, many supervisors think they know best and that whatever is currently working needs to change.

In this story, a new supervisor came in and completely changed the way the employees were supposed to do their work. The team went from efficient to barely meeting deadlines, and it only made it worse that it seemed like the supervisor was constantly taking sick days.

Eventually, one employee had enough and was honest with the supervisor about being frustrated. Only then, after talking to a manager, did the employee find out why the supervisor takes so many sick days.

Now, the employee is having second thoughts about speaking out. Let’s read the whole story for all the details.

AITA telling my supervisor off for constantly calling in sick I have been working at the same place for about three years now. I used to have a really good supervisor for about two years. Then she got replaced with one I have now. The very first day he come in to introduce himself to us, he decided that nearly everything have to change despite of our department being one of the best and most smoothly ran department.

None of the employees were happy with these changes.

This ticked everybody off as we all have worked very hard to ensure everything run smoothly. It was so well run that the managers barely ever need to get involved. Now with the way new supervisor want to do things, it gets to the point where we are always constantly stressed out and have to deal with manager more often than not. To make things worse, the new supervisor is constantly unavailable, didn’t do his part which leave us scrambling to try and pick up his slack and when we cannot, we have to pass it off to the manager which isn’t a good looks on our part.

When the supervisor’s away, the employees will…go back to the way things were!

Just a month after he come in, he took a two month sick leave. During that time we gradually went back to our old way and things was smooth again. He come back and was mad at us because we didn’t do it his way! Soon he got to the point where he was constantly missing work day or out on leave . It become a vicious cycle.

Why does the supervisor keep leaving?

Recently we got a huge project with tight time line. The supervisor of course take charge and make us do it his way! This got us really behind and in some hot water. As soon as we got in trouble for not being on time, he took another long sick leave which really messed us over badly. We managed to get it together and are so close to finishing the project. He all suddenly come back last week and again… he was upset we didn’t do things his way! So he would try to work remotely and give us order via email or phone but refused to stay around.

This sounds so frustrating!

Eventually I got fed up and told him I’m done with this crap. He writes me up, I let all co workers know. They all start to threaten to resign. He took it back. This week same stuff happen which led to more bickering among us. Few days ago I snapped and told him the best thing he could do is to stfu and be a useless piece of garbage and sit and do nothing while we do our job.

OP finally found out why the supervisor is gone so much.

Today I got hauled into office to talk with the manager. I was told that the supervisor have serious health issue and his kid have cancer which is why he was constantly out and working remotely. Personally I feel like if he really have that much of a problem then he shouldn’t be a supervisor.

That’s really sad about the supervisor’s health and his child, but it also sounds like a stressful situation for his team.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks OP really messed up.

Another person thinks OP should’ve kept quiet.

No, I don’t think this employee has heard of empathy.

Another person puts in it perspective.

Look, I get that the supervisor is sick and has a sick child. I get that the supervisor needs to take as much time off as he needs to take off, and that’s none of OP’s business.

What bothers me is that the supervisor came in and changed everything when it sounds like the employees were doing just fine the way they were working before. Especially considering the health issues and the sick days, it would be easier to let the employees keep on keeping on for now instead of insisting on changing everything.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.