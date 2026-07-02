A Bride Invited Her Father To Her Wedding, But Made It Clear His Wife Was Not Welcome

Weddings have a way of bringing long-standing family tensions straight to the surface. Boundaries that are easy to maintain in everyday life suddenly become much harder when guest lists, plus-ones, and family expectations enter the picture.

For this bride, one boundary feels crystal clear: she does not want her father’s wife at her wedding. According to OP, her relationship with her stepmother has been deeply strained since her father remarried when she was 16. Over the past decade, she says interactions have been overwhelmingly negative, with only a handful of genuinely good moments.

The resentment goes beyond personality clashes. OP describes years of hurt, including repeated rude comments, conflict involving her brother, and incidents that made major life events even more stressful—such as drama at her college graduation. The tension has been significant enough that OP barely speaks to her father now, due in large part to his wife and unresolved issues from childhood.

Now, as wedding planning begins, the issue has come to a head.

AITA for not wanting to invite my dads wife to my wedding My dad married his wife when I was 16. She has been nothing but rude to my brother and I over the last decade. I can count on one hand the number of good interactions I’ve had with her. I don’t really speak to my dad now because of her and many other things from childhood.

Woof.

My dad brought up to me that he’d be at my wedding, and I said maybe you can but your wife definitely will not. He didn’t take that well and said I couldn’t do that. I told him that if he can’t show up without her he won’t be invited at all.

Wow.

That being said I’d like to invite my dad (I think) but I don’t think he would come without her and under no circumstances do I want her there I am not willing to budge. For context she bought a house while my brother lived with them and kicked him out by not buying a house with a room for him, she caused a scene at my college graduation because it was during Covid and only my mom and dad could be in the ceremony room, she has nasty comments everytime I see her, and we have fought numerous times over the years because she is just so rude to my brother and I. AITA?

Reddit overwhelmingly sided with NTA, with most commenters agreeing that OP has every right to decide who attends her wedding, especially when it comes to someone who has consistently made her feel unwelcome, disrespected, or hurt. Many felt this wasn’t a petty grudge or a one-off disagreement, but the result of years of repeated negative behavior.

A lot of commenters also pointed out that inviting someone to keep the peace rarely works when that person is known for creating tension. If OP genuinely believes her father’s wife would bring stress, conflict, or negativity to the day, many felt excluding her is a reasonable boundary—not an act of cruelty.

That said, commenters were realistic about the likely consequence: her father may choose not to attend. Several readers noted that OP may need to accept that inviting her dad while excluding his spouse could effectively mean losing both. Still, most felt that doesn’t make OP wrong—it simply means her father will have to make his own choice.

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The overall consensus was that OP isn’t obligated to prioritize family appearances over her own peace on one of the most important days of her life.

This person says it’s better off this way.

This person says to not even invite Dad at this point.

And this person says your wedding = your rules.

It’s your wedding, not a family diplomacy summit, and you don’t have to invite someone who’s spent years making your life harder.

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