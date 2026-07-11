A Car Was Parked in the Worst Possible Spot — They Tried Everything to Move It — Then Someone Had an Idea About the Forklift

It can be really hard to find parking in some locations, but let this story be a warning to you not to park your car somewhere that’s not a real parking spot. Otherwise, your car could be in danger.

What would you do if you worked at a warehouse, and a car was parked in a really inconvenient and even dangerous location but you didn’t know who the owner was? In this story, one warehouse manager was in that situation, and he thought he was out of options after the police and tow truck companies refused to help.

Then, another worker had an idea that changed everything.

But the story doesn’t end there. They eventually did find out who owned the car, and the manager was worried he was going to face the wrath of the car’s owner.

Keep reading for all the details.

Park your car in a danger zone. Good luck to find it back. This is the story of Mike. Mike managed the warehouse of a hospital. Said hospital was build in the 50’s in the center of the town. The stadium is on one side, the justice hall in another and schools on a third side. there is also a casern and two other medical buildings around. So the streets are crowded with cars searching for a parking.

This is a bad place to park a car!

One day, when opening the gate of the landing dock, Mike noticed a little car parked in the hospital internal court, near the 2000L liquid oxygen tank. that model of tank. Of course it is absolutely forbidden, because : 1. This is a private property 2. The court has been planned before 35T truck was the norm and maneuvering is already difficult, and 3. Liquid oxygen is explosive : a car or a truck hitting the tank would be a major hazard.

Mike tried to figure out who owned the car.

It was a small Italian car. No advertisement. but it was the kind commonly used as second car or to travel in the dolomite mountains where the roads are very narrow. So Mike makes some calls. The car is not owned by someone of the warehouse or the nursing staff. No doctor have such a small car. The reception made public announcements asking visitors to move the badly parked car, to no avail. By 18h, the car is gone. Ok, problem solved.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

The day after, the car is there yet. Same calls with same result. Mike called the police. But the police cannot make it towed because it is a private place. And towering company won’t do it without a police query. By chance, that day only lorries came to unload medical materials. When it is time to close the warehouse, the car is gone once more.

Now, there’s a real problem.

On the third day, when the landing dock open, the car is already there. And now that is a real problem. A 35T truck from Germany must come this day. There is no way it can reach the dock without tilting the car and the liquid oxygen tank. It has become a clear and present problem of security. All the warehouse team exchanged ideas on what to do, but all feasible solutions have already been tried.

There ended up being an easy way to move the car without a tow truck.

It is when someone from maintenance team passed on a forklift with a pallet of plaster bags. It struck everybody at the same time : there is no way the Italian car could weigh more that 1 ton of plaster. So Mike go see the forklift driver while the team search for a wood pallet. Slowly, with many precautions, the forklift slided the pallet under the car, lift the whole, and went drop the car off the nearby street. In the first ten minutes, the police is warned that a car is parked in the middle of the street blocking the traffic. The said car is towed away in less than a half-hour. The truck had no problem maneuvering.

They finally found out who owned the car.

Two days later, rumors ran the hospital : it was the car of the director’s wife. She worked in a medical building some streets away. While everybody found that Mike made a good move, they wait to see what will follow. It is now a global problem of management. Mike is called to the direction. As soon as he passed the door, he started to explain “yes. I know it is your wife’s car. But…”.

He wasn’t expecting this response!

The director went “What ? No ! I called you for an entirely other matter. I warned my wife several times. She had it coming”. Until the hospital closed 20 years after, the story has been repeated to each new worker and each medical student. Put your car on a tree if you want. But don’t park in the landing dock court. Because Mike will make it disappear.

Wow! That was a surprise ending to the story! I love that the director wasn’t upset at Mike. I wonder if the marriage survived.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I hope the parking laws changed too.

I think they skipped that step.

A forklift driver weighs in.

Another person is angry at more than just the car owner.

It seems pretty crazy that the police wouldn’t help since it was private property and the tow truck drivers wouldn’t help unless the police were on board. Is it seriously impossible to get a car towed off private property where OP lives? That doesn’t seem right!

My favorite part is the director’s reaction at the end of the story. I’m sure everyone expected him to be really upset on behalf of his wife. The fact that he wasn’t and was actually mad at her too was hilarious!

I bet she won’t do that again!