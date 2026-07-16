July 16, 2026 at 6:55 pm

A Costco Cashier Got Tired of Being Ignored by Customers on Phones, And Her Retaliation Is Brilliant

by Heather Hall

Woman on her phone while shopping

Pexels/Reddit

Good manners seem harder and harder to find these days.

That’s what this Costco cashier realized after dealing with one customer after another who thought their phone call mattered more than the person checking them out.

In her early years of retail, she would just shrug the behavior off and keep doing her job.

Eventually, though, she got tired of being ignored like she wasn’t even standing there.

So, from that point on, she decided to have a little fun when people approach her register while on the phone.

Read on to see just what she does.

So you want to talk on your cell phone and completely ignore the cashier huh?

I work at Costco, and it is incredibly crazy there, especially during the holidays.

Most people are on their best behavior when it’s time to check out. I do my best to make sure they found everything and that we take care of them as quickly and painlessly as possible.

And then there are these *******, the ones who had to take this SUPER IMPORTANT phone call that’s usually some ********.

Now, I’m no saint. I’ve taken a call while in line with a cashier if it was truly important.

There’s a difference when she does it.

But when I do, my attention is on the cashier first and the call second. If it’s just a friend or family member, I’ll tell them to hold on for a minute, or I’ll hang up and call them back.

But these people put their phone call first, basically ignore me, and make no eye contact. I’m just a doormat to them, getting all of their worthless ****. I hope you choke on your jalapeño poppers.

My petty revenge on these people is that I talk extraordinarily loudly over their conversations. I intentionally mess up their train of thought.

After a minute or two of this, they either get the hint and hang up the phone, or they’re so flustered they’re babbling and sounding like complete morons.

Yikes! That behavior would get really old.

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Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever done this to someone.

Probably not a popular opinion, but it is a good point.

On Phone 3 A Costco Cashier Got Tired of Being Ignored by Customers on Phones, And Her Retaliation Is Brilliant

That’s a good way to handle it.

On Phone 2 A Costco Cashier Got Tired of Being Ignored by Customers on Phones, And Her Retaliation Is Brilliant

Here’s a cashier who doesn’t like when customers do that.

On Phone 1 A Costco Cashier Got Tired of Being Ignored by Customers on Phones, And Her Retaliation Is Brilliant

The story reminds this reader of something they used to do.

On Phone A Costco Cashier Got Tired of Being Ignored by Customers on Phones, And Her Retaliation Is Brilliant

Seriously, who does that?

If you’re checking out at a store, the cashier deserves your attention for however long it takes to ring up your order.

The phone call can wait. Unless of course, it’s some sort of emergency.

Even still, you should show basic manners. Cover the phone for a second, apologize to the cashier, and let them know what’s going on. It only takes a moment, and it shows you’re not trying to be rude.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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