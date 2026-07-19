A Couple Asked a Museum Employee to Speak to “The Man of the House,” So She Decided to Humor Them and Sent Them Straight to Her Boss

Are men the only ones who are capable of helping out when there’s a simple car problem? Are all men car guys?

Obviously, the answers to both of these questions is no. If you’re a woman that doesn’t mean you don’t know a lot about cars, and if you’re a man that doesn’t mean you do know a lot about cars.

In this story, a couple mistakes a museum for a house, and they ask the woman who answers the door for “the man of the house” because they need help with their car.

What follows is quite hilarious. Let’s read all about it.

You want to speak to the man of the house? Ok! I work for an old historic house museum. It’s in a neighborhood, but is very clearly not a home with signage etc. The doorbell rang so I left my office with the expectation that I’d be leading a tour and when I opened the front door, it was a mid-20s couple looking very nervous. They didn’t ask for a tour right off so I lead with, “How can I help you?” The guy responded, very formally, “May I speak to the man of the house?”

The couple needed some help.

I was gobsmacked. Did he think I was a butler? Did the think this was a residence? I wasn’t even sure how to answer (my coworker suggested too late I should have responded that he’s been dead since 1761) so I just asked what they needed. They needed a jump, and when I opened the door, they assumed I wouldn’t know how to jump a car, due to my breasts getting in the way. The thing was, there was ONE man on site that day. My boss at the time was very smart, very capable, but a bit of a gay stereotype. He could tell me everything that Jackie Kennedy ever did but often spoke to me about his ongoing issues with knowing NOTHING about cars and getting taken advantage of at shops.

The boss seemed to find it funny.

Cue malicious compliance. I told them I would be thrilled to introduce them to the man of the house, and told them to enter the side door and ask for him for a jump. I waited upstairs and several minutes later heard SHRIEKS of laughter coming from his office. The only person with cables on site was our ops manager, who was, surprise, female. He sent them next door and she got them fixed up and on their way. Still makes me chuckle.

Okay, so it was a simple mistake on the couple’s part, but they were wrong to assume a woman wouldn’t be able to help them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is funny!

YouTube to the rescue!

Here’s a funny comeback.

I love how this couple worked together to shut down the salesman.

Assuming things about people can get you in a lot of trouble. Never assume you know what someone can or cannot do. They might surprise you.

It sounds like OP and her boss both had a good laugh over this misunderstanding, but in the end, at least the couple was able to get the help they needed with their car. It’s even better that it was a woman who ended up helping them.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read The Drama →