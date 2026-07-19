July 19, 2026 at 10:55 am

A Couple Asked a Museum Employee to Speak to “The Man of the House,” So She Decided to Humor Them and Sent Them Straight to Her Boss

by Jayne Elliott

couple knocking on door

Shutterstock

Are men the only ones who are capable of helping out when there’s a simple car problem? Are all men car guys?

Obviously, the answers to both of these questions is no. If you’re a woman that doesn’t mean you don’t know a lot about cars, and if you’re a man that doesn’t mean you do know a lot about cars.

In this story, a couple mistakes a museum for a house, and they ask the woman who answers the door for “the man of the house” because they need help with their car.

What follows is quite hilarious. Let’s read all about it.

You want to speak to the man of the house? Ok!

I work for an old historic house museum. It’s in a neighborhood, but is very clearly not a home with signage etc.

The doorbell rang so I left my office with the expectation that I’d be leading a tour and when I opened the front door, it was a mid-20s couple looking very nervous. They didn’t ask for a tour right off so I lead with, “How can I help you?”

The guy responded, very formally, “May I speak to the man of the house?”

The couple needed some help.

I was gobsmacked.

Did he think I was a butler? Did the think this was a residence? I wasn’t even sure how to answer (my coworker suggested too late I should have responded that he’s been dead since 1761) so I just asked what they needed.

They needed a jump, and when I opened the door, they assumed I wouldn’t know how to jump a car, due to my breasts getting in the way.

The thing was, there was ONE man on site that day. My boss at the time was very smart, very capable, but a bit of a gay stereotype. He could tell me everything that Jackie Kennedy ever did but often spoke to me about his ongoing issues with knowing NOTHING about cars and getting taken advantage of at shops.

The boss seemed to find it funny.

Cue malicious compliance.

I told them I would be thrilled to introduce them to the man of the house, and told them to enter the side door and ask for him for a jump.

I waited upstairs and several minutes later heard SHRIEKS of laughter coming from his office.

The only person with cables on site was our ops manager, who was, surprise, female. He sent them next door and she got them fixed up and on their way. Still makes me chuckle.

Okay, so it was a simple mistake on the couple’s part, but they were wrong to assume a woman wouldn’t be able to help them.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.
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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is funny!

2026 07 16 at 3.29.35 PM A Couple Asked a Museum Employee to Speak to The Man of the House, So She Decided to Humor Them and Sent Them Straight to Her Boss

YouTube to the rescue!

2026 07 16 at 3.29.49 PM A Couple Asked a Museum Employee to Speak to The Man of the House, So She Decided to Humor Them and Sent Them Straight to Her Boss

Here’s a funny comeback.

2026 07 16 at 3.29.58 PM A Couple Asked a Museum Employee to Speak to The Man of the House, So She Decided to Humor Them and Sent Them Straight to Her Boss

I love how this couple worked together to shut down the salesman.

2026 07 16 at 3.30.31 PM A Couple Asked a Museum Employee to Speak to The Man of the House, So She Decided to Humor Them and Sent Them Straight to Her Boss

Assuming things about people can get you in a lot of trouble. Never assume you know what someone can or cannot do. They might surprise you.

It sounds like OP and her boss both had a good laugh over this misunderstanding, but in the end, at least the couple was able to get the help they needed with their car. It’s even better that it was a woman who ended up helping them.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.
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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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