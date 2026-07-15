A Couple’s Last-Minute Demand For a Bigger Party Room Sparked a Massive Catering Hall Clash

When you book a venue for a party, it’s a good idea to know approximately how many people will be attending. Different venues can accommodate different group sizes, and it’s probably better to overestimate how many people will be attending than to underestimate. Otherwise, you might find yourself in a situation like the couple in this story.

The story is told by a young banquet manger who works at the catering hall her father owns. She shares what happened when a couple tried to switch their party to a bigger room just one week before the party. They seemed to think claiming they knew the owner would get them whatever they wanted, but they had no idea she was the owner’s daughter.

Keep reading to find out how the story plays out. It’s pretty satisfying!

That time they claimed they knew the owner, my father My father has owned a catering hall for over 20 years. I’ve been server, bartender and now am one of the banquet managers. I’m young (28) compared to the other managers – but nonetheless know the business well. I had these people come in that had booked their party one year in advance. Communion season is dreaded because of how hectic it is, and these people made it all the more fun.

Uh-oh!

They booked our room which the max it can hold is 70. They originally said only 45-50 people. They come in the week before saying they’re up to 90 people and need to switch rooms. Again – busy season so our other rooms are booked up.

They clearly don’t know the owner.

The wife starts screaming at me. The husband is saying how it’s ridiculous because he’s a great friend of the owner and should be accommodated. That I’ll be lucky to have a job after he speaks with him. I say, in the nicest but most “matter of fact” voices, “well, maybe I can call my dad, ya know – the owner, and ask him. Since you guys are such good friends I’m sure he’d be glad to help.”

The guy backed off.

The guys face went from angry to seeing a ghost. I mean if they were such good friends you’d think he’d know who his daughter is? He was much easier to work with after that! And no – my dad did not recognize him at all. Ha!

I understand that they wanted a bigger room, but they have to understand that other parties booked those rooms. It is what it is, and no amount of claiming to know the owner is going to change that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person shares what the owner of the company they worked for told the employees.

This is funny!

If I saw this on a menu, I’d take a picture.

If everyone knows the owner, it’s meaningless.

Even if they really did know the owner, it wouldn’t make a difference. What would they want him to do? Kick out one of the other customers who booked a bigger room? That wouldn’t be fair.

I love how the customer reacted when he found out he was caught in a lie. That was hilarious!

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