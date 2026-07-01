A Girlfriend Thought She Belonged in the Official Family Wedding Album. Her Entitled Demands Cost Her a Relationship Before the Cake Was Cut.

Imagine planning your wedding. Where would you draw the line on family when it comes to things like family photos and a wedding processional? Would you consider any boyfriend or girlfriend in a long-term dating relationship to be family, or would you keep it at actual family members?

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In this story, one man’s wedding involved quite a bit of drama from his dad’s girlfriend because she was excluded from the family photos and processional. Actually, the drama didn’t even happen at the wedding. It all happened the night before when the girlfriend realized that she really didn’t make the cut and wasn’t being considered family.

Let’s read all about it from the point of view of the groom’s sibling.

Dad’s Pouting Girlfriend Doesn’t attend My brother got married this weekend, it was a great wedding! But the night before there was big drama between my Dad and his girlfriend of 6 years.

The drama was about photos and the processional.

My parents have been divorced for a while, and when my brother got engaged they were clear about who would be included in family pictures and walk in the processional. My dad’s girlfriend didn’t make it on the list. While they have dated for a while she hasn’t wanted to get engaged or married. The relationship is very one-sided honestly. His girlfriend was upset at my own wedding when me, my brother, and our parents took a photo together.

At least her dad wised up.

At the rehearsal my dad’s girlfriend threw a fit, she didn’t understand why she wasn’t walking in the processional and why my dad wouldn’t stand up for her. Now, I can understand her hurt feelings, but a grown woman throwing a fit just isn’t it. And it’s not like it was a surprise, she has known for at least a year. She pouted the entire rehearsal dinner and then didn’t come to the wedding. Needless to say my Dad isn’t to happy and is ending the relationship.

Wow! They don’t need that drama in their lives.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would’ve make the same decision.

A girlfriend weighs in.

One person forever has an ex-girlfriend in her wedding photos.

This is a good question.

I’m glad this situation happened so that the dad would break up with the girlfriend. OP mentioned that the relationship was really one-sided, so he’ll be better off without her.

I’m also glad to hear that the wedding itself went well. It’s good that all of this drama happened the day before instead of at the actual wedding.

The bride and groom should be the ones who decide who is in their wedding photos, and it’s completely valid not to want to include a girlfriend or boyfriend of a family member. In fact, that seems like the best decision.

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