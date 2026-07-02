A Homeowner Asks Neighbors To Stop Damaging Her Garden With Ball Games, But Their Sarcastic Response Brings Her Husband Into It

You expect kids to accidentally kick a ball into your yard every once in a while. But grown adults are a different story.

That’s what this homeowner found after a group of neighbors started getting together for nightly ball games in the middle of the street.

When it first started, the homeowner didn’t think much of it and figured the novelty would wear off on its own.

Instead, the ball kept landing in the front garden, slamming into the front door, and sending the neighbors onto the property to retrieve it.

After putting up with it for two weeks, the homeowner finally asked if they would move a little farther up the street where there was plenty of open space.

Rather than apologizing, one neighbor laughed and responded with sarcasm.

Let’s take a look at what happened next.

Strange neighbour behaviour We live on a new estate in a pretty nice area. Everything has been nice and quiet for the most part, with a few of the neighbours’ kids playing out front. No issues there at all. Two weeks ago, the parents of said children (three different couples, not related or anything) started “knocking on” for each other and playing ball games without the kids. Bearing in mind these are grown adults in their 30s/40s playing in the street when there’s a massive grass space about five houses up the street, as well as a massive park. A bit weird, sure, but also fine.

Fed up, she called out to them.

However, every night the ball is landing in our front garden, hitting the plants hard, hitting the front door hard, and the adults are constantly running in front of and looking into our living room window, as well as coming down our driveway to get the ball. This is starting to lead to messing up the garden and damaging the plants that we’ve worked hard on to have a nice front garden space. We left it for two weeks, hoping they’d get bored, but then last night, when it happened yet again, I popped my head out of the window and said, very politely, “Do you mind just moving up the street a bit and not hitting the front door or garden? It’s great you’re all having fun, but it’s really annoying when it comes into our garden, etc.”

Unfortunately, the guy did not respond the way she expected.

I was expecting a bit of a sheepish, “Yeah, sure, sorry about that,” but the guy was sooo rude back to me, giving me a dirty look, laughing at me, and sarcastically saying, “We’ll try.” So my husband went out and gave him a mouthful. They did stop last night, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be back tonight. Has anyone experienced anything like this? If it was kids, I could understand it more (although it would still be annoying!), but you expect grown adults to have a bit of respect for other people’s property, especially when there are other spaces they could play in. I’m baffled by it!

Yikes! That was some sort of response.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about this situation.

This person thinks it would’ve been different for a man.

Good point, but this would also be costly.

According to this comment, she needs to focus on the problem, not what they’re doing.

Here’s someone who has better neighbors.

First of all, there’s nothing wrong with adults getting together and playing ball.

However, they should know better than to keep trampling someone else’s yard and hitting the front door with a ball night after night.

This homeowner handled the situation the right way by politely saying something instead of letting the frustration build.

Hopefully everyone can put this behind them and find a solution that lets the neighbors have fun without making someone else pay the price.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.