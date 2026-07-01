Imagine living with a partner who is unemployed due to medical reasons, but you have a job that pays the bills and then some. Would you tell your partner not to worry about money because you’re making plenty, or would you keep that information to yourself figuring it’s not really any of her business knowing how much you make?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and it didn’t really occur to him to tell his fiancé how much money he was making. One day, she looked at their bank account and was in for a big surprise. Instead of being happy about it, she was pretty upset that he didn’t tell her.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not telling my fiancé how much money I made, despite me having access to her money? We have been together for 6 years and she has always been better with money and stability than I have. Because of her, I’ve learned the importance behind saving and planning. For the first time since we have been together, she is currently unemployed as well but she is definitely the type of individual who doesn’t ask for anything unless it’s truly needed. Even if I ask her if she wants something from the store, she will say “no” unless she absolutely needs it.

They’re complete opposites when it comes to money.

She doesn’t like spending “my” money at all, despite us already adopting the “what’s mine is yours” mentality from very early on in the relationship. I’m the opposite, honestly. If I need or want something, I don’t shy away from asking her if I don’t have the funds to do so myself for whatever reason.

They’re currently in opposite financial situations.

Given that she’s not working anymore (for justified medical reasons), she only has about $8 in her bank account. She’s feeling really lousy, as she’s always been a hard worker and always has financial stability behind her belt and at very minimum $6k+ saved in her bank. But she’s been out of work for a year and the job I had prior to this sucked so her savings was ate through. I now have a much better job that pays doubled was I was making previously and in the past month alone I’ve already made about $6,500.

She had no idea how much he was making.

I never told her what I had, honestly. I didn’t see the point I guess because she never asks for anything anyways. But this morning she got on to our bank account (we have a shared and that’s where I put my paychecks but she hardly ever gets on to it) and saw I had over $7k and she acted incredibly hurt that I hadn’t told her how much money I had because apparently she’s been mentally struggling thinking we weren’t making ends meet, cancelled her car insurance (she can’t really drive much anyways) and a few other things to save us money when she didn’t need to (she thought her medical bills were pulling us down). All because I complained about money and the light bill being so high this month. AITA for not telling her?

It’s so sad that she was stressed out about money. He didn’t need to tell her how much he was making. It sounds like she could’ve checked for herself at any point but didn’t. However, if she had told him she was stressed out, he could’ve reassured her that they were just fine.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is surprised his girlfriend didn’t leave him.

Another person is surprised the girlfriend didn’t leave.

This person thinks it’s a communication problem.

Another person agrees that communication is the problem.

I think they both need to work on their communication skills. They should’ve had a talk about finances a long time ago.

Maybe she doesn’t want to ask for help, but if they’re a what’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine household, then that’s not really asking for help.

She should’ve told him that she was stressed about money. He should’ve told her that she doesn’t need to be stressed about money.

If they can learn to communicate, their relationship will be so much better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.