A Man’s Neighbor Keeps Trespassing, Then Has Large Boulders Removed From His Property Without Permission

Property line disputes are no joke, folks!

If you’ve ever been involved in one, you know that it can get ugly in a hurry…especially when one of parties involved won’t listen to reason.

The guy who wrote this story has a neighbor who seems to be living on her own planet and he’s getting pretty darn sick and tired of it.

Take a look at what he had to say and see what you think.

Neighbors keep trespassing. Today they hired laborers to remove large retaining boulders on my property that prevent erosion. “The neighbor behind our home moved in about two years ago. There’s a large drainage ditch close to the border of our properties that is on their side. Our property line begins at the top of the drainage ditch where there are about a dozen or more boulders that have been there for decades. Their house is part of a development (HOA) that is responsible for the general maintenance of the ditch. I have caught them on our side numerous times. One occasion she was removing brush that was on our side because they apparently didn’t like the way it looked.

They tried to be nice about it…

We spoke to her and told her she couldn’t do that and she acted as if she didn’t know the boundaries so we made it clear where the lines were and let it go. Since then we have caught her walking on our side of the property multiple times. Not sure why on those occasions, as we have privacy trees and could only see that she was on our side not specifically what she was doing.

What is going on here?!?!

Today she hired laborers to remove and essentially steal (for what purpose is unknown to me) multiple massive boulders from my side of the property line. These boulders act as a retaining wall for the ditch and are there to prevent erosion. She was confronted and said again, oh she didn’t realize and that she got “permission from the town.” Both I strongly believe to be lies. She said she would put the boulders back. What are my options here?

This lady is up to no good…

She clearly has no respect for the boundary lines and speaking to her hasn’t worked. Can I have her trespassed even though it was her hired workers who technically were on my property and moved the boulders? I also don’t have proof of prior incidents as I never filed a police report since I was hoping to give her the benefit of the doubt and keep things amicable. Should I just let her put the boulders back, let it go, and hope she respects the boundaries in the future? Should I contact her development since they are the ones who maintain the ditch and tell them? Advice on what would be my best options. Thanks all.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s see how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual offered some advice.

Another person spoke up.

And this person knows all about this.

Does this woman sound a little bit nutty, or what?

I sure think so!

Let’s hope this situation doesn’t escalate any further…

This guy needs to tell this neighbor once and for all to stay off of his property!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.