A Man’s Neighbors Park So Close He Can’t Get In His Car, Then Complain To The Landlord About Him

Imagine having an annoying neighbor who parks too close to your car in the parking lot. Would you talk to the neighbor about it, ignore the situation or talk to the landlord?

I’m not sure exactly what I would do in this situation, but if they were parked so close that I couldn’t get in my car, I’d have to complain to someone!

In this story, one renter was in this exact situation, and he chose not to talk to the neighbors about it and not to involve the landlord either. However, the neighbors flipped the situation and complained to the landlord that he is parking too close to their truck!

That started a texting war between him and his landlord, but the landlord quickly shut it down and set the rules.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Neighboring apartment tenants decided to creep into my payed parking spot. Then complained to landlords I was too close to their vehicle and was “dinging” their massive truck. My parking spot is on the right side of the power box and theirs is on the left. For awhile, especially well I was gone during the evening for work, they have slowly moved more and more to the right, until they were literally almost touching my car keeping me from opening my driver side door. Since I had to enter my car from the passenger side and this has only been the case for 2 days, I decided not to immediately say anything to them or my landlords, thinking they just weren’t paying attention.

There’s actually a third parking space.

My side of the parking lot also has an extra space that is unused and unpowered, that my brother would park in when he visited or any visitors could use as long as they didn’t block my car or could fit between me an the light post (so a small compact can go there, but not a huge heavy duty truck.). For three years there hasn’t been an issue with anyone parking there and my female landlord even told me it was a perk for my apartment in the summer since I require a renovation and the snow removal guy tends to harass me every winter because he’s too lazy to dump the snow where he supposed to and it blocks me from parking properly in my paid powered parking space.

New neighbors moved in a year ago. Their friends would try to park in my parking space or box me in with their big Dodge Heavy Duties.

The other neighbors could see what was happening.

My car is a small Ford hatchback. I never complained, but my other neighbors have complained on my behalf (as they could see I was being squeezed out and boxed in by people that parked like they were drunk), plus the offending neighbors friends would park in other units parking spaces without permission. On top of this they had attempted to use other units power during the winter and began complaining when people started turning off their breakers for their spaces when they left the apartments.

The annoying neighbors ended up complaining to the landlord about OP!

I had been patient and honestly believed they would eventually get the clue that they only had one parking space (as they also drive big Dodges) and they should ask before just parking wherever. (As it is summer I could move over into the unpowered spot if they really needed to fit their two vehicles there until winter hit.). However I got the lovely text from my male landlord that these neighbors are complaining that I am the one parking too close, and that I had dinged their truck. He expressed that we only get one parking space and mentioned my brother’s car, who was currently parked beside me in the unofficial visitors spot… and on the other side of him my lovely neighbors had parked their truck on the street. Meaning my brother parked before they got a chance to attempt to get their truck to fit there and were probably kick out of my Irish neighbor’s space because his girlfriend owns a vehicle and has been staying the past week.

OP laid out the situation to the landlord.

So I texted back that they were trying to park in my space and that if they are so upset about how close I was, I would be calling a tow truck to remove their vehicle at their expense. I also explained where they have been parking, how they have been parking, and what they and their buddies have been attempting to do. My landlord texted back that he wasn’t trying to start a text war (meaning he probably texted them to ask if I was telling the truth and I threatened to take pictures if he really needed proof). So he just asked me to have my brother (who visits once week to every two weeks) move onto the street out front and that no one is allowed to park in the unpowered spot until we have proper signage put up next month clearly defining who owns what space. (Even though it’s already labeled on the power boxes.). I have never had an incident living here for the past three years. My apartment needs repairs but, I have been patient with my male landlord (who handles maintenance). I get along with my other neighbors just fine. No one has ever complained about my brother or anyone parking in the empty space beside me. I only every told off the snow removal guy, because I had been working night shifts and he need me to move at a time I was sleeping.

Here’s how OP feels about the situation.

However these kids move in with their loud heavy duty monster trucks, not thinking that they either have to get smaller vehicles or pay for an extra powered space. Try to bully my elderly neighbor and try to steal power from other units. Then when they get all worried a tiny hatchback is parking too close that they might get dinged, because they are trying to fit two trucks in a single space, apparently it’s my problem to solve for them. Yeah, well my solution is having one of their trucks towed and impounded at a nice big parking space located in the local junkyard two miles out of town at their expense. I’m fine with no one being allowed to park on my right. Doesn’t mean it will solve those dingbats parking issues. I’m exactly where I am supposed to be and that’s that.

It does sound very frustrating. But the annoying neighbors will have to play by these rules as well. The landlord said nobody can park in the third spot which means they can’t park their either.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks OP sounds like a pushover.

Another person rants about truck owners.

This person offers some advice.

I assume the vehicles are electric.

It’s so annoying when the person creating the problem flips it to pretend to be the victim! The landlord probably doesn’t know who to believe, but pictures and proof would surely help.

The lesson here is clear. When a neighbor is creating a problem, don’t let it go. If you do, the problem will only get worse.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.