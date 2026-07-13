A Neighbor’s Shocking All-Night Party Habit Backfired Into an Ultimate Building Management Investigation

Not getting enough sleep sucks in general, right?

Of course, it does.

So how do you think a woman who happens to be pregnant would feel about getting her snooze time interrupted on a nightly basis?

The answer: NOT GOOD.

That’s what this woman is dealing with and she is OVER IT.

And she needs some help!

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Desperate for soundproofing advice. “We just moved and I desperately need some soundproofing advice! We’re renting our flat and I’m 6 months pregnant. We do not have the money to move and won’t for at least a year. We have a large flat with 2 neighbors above us. One is an elderly man who only rents one room which he’s in all day and night, he never goes out and he’s hard of hearing so we hear his radio all the time but with earplugs, I can drown the noise from his radio out.

Doh!

What I can’t drown out is the noise every time he walks. To be clear, he’s not doing anything wrong so we don’t want to bother him, but the floor is so badly insulated for sound that every time he wakes up (which as an elderly man he doesn’t almost once an hour) it sounds like a elephant upstairs and it wakes me up. This happens easily 6 or 7 times a night. I tried sleeping in the living room but the neighbors above the living room are the neighbors from hell.

This sounds rough…

They work shifts and come home intoxicated every other night, scream at each other, stomp around, drop things, imitate monkeys (no, really) all between the hours of 1 am and 6 am and when we try to complain they say they’re making “normal apartment noise” and “watching a film”. I’ve told them I’m 6 months pregnant and please just let me sleep, but they don’t care. Friends tell us to call the police but I don’t think I can handle an all out war with neighbors this far into my pregnancy… The room below the old man seems the best place to try because the noise is less aggravating. I wear earplugs, I bought a white noise machine, but nothing helps with the thudding and the footsteps and I’m going insane.

What should she do next…?

Has anyone had any success soundproofing their ceiling? I’m terrified that when baby gets here they’ll wake him up constantly too. Our flat is in a state so I think we could get away with making some changes to the ceiling but obviously we can’t fully renovate. I read about noise-blocking panels for the ceiling for example, and we’d be willing to risk out deposit to try them, but I’ve read that they don’t really work for footsteps, only things like tv noise. The landlady won’t do anything. Any advice would be so welcome, I’m willing to try almost anything at this point.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Jeez, this really sucks for her.

I’d be flipping out if I were her!

Let’s hope she gets this sorted out soon.

She’s in a tough spot, no doubt about it.