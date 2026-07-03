A Restaurant Worker Suspects Something Strange Is Happening With Tip Money And Thinks They’re Being Shortchanged

If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you probably know all about tip pools.

If not, let me fill you in: workers pool their tips together and the money is split up accordingly.

It sounds great, right?

Well, in theory, it does…but, based on the story you’re about to read, that process doesn’t always work out as planned.

A cafe worker explained why their tip pool experience at work was anything but positive.

Let’s take a look at what they had to say.

$600+ in Tips Cut Down To $45… What’s going on? “I work at a local cafe that gets plenty of business. The past 2 weeks I worked 28 and 29 hours respectively- And in those hours I’ve made $614 in Tips.

Hmmm…

Yet, when it comes time for me to receive my check… I get the hourly rate, and a pitiful $45 in Tips. Obviously, in my mind this looks off so I went and texted the owner. “Tips are pooled between the whole team.” That was his response… I know this.

Doesn’t seem fair, does it?

Even so, that is a PITIFUL amount and for me to be making $45, I’d have to be like, the only person making tips at all, and it would be spread out between 13 other people for the math to make sense… But we don’t have that many employees. I’ve always felt like the pay was really light here, but I didn’t realize just how screwy it was until looking at this- I guess I always figured it was the hours I was given, not the tips.

Now what?

My lease is up soon and I’m meant to be moving to New York… I was expecting to have more, but in this case my budget is going to be like… $1,100. I feel seriously screwed over and I just feel like this isn’t right. Are there any explanations? What can I even do? I’ve already got my answer from the boss and it seems ridiculous.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

Well, that doesn’t sound right!

I wonder what the deal is…

Maybe the tip pool isn’t such a good idea after all.

It sounds like something fishy is going on with the tips at this place…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.