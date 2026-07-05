A Summer Camp Counselor Fabricated a Story to the Entire Group. The Secret Reason She Needed to Get Her Niece Alone.

It can be tough to navigate a group of kids when you want to devote your attention to one of them.

Whether it’s one of your kids, a family member, or a friend’s kiddo.

Sometimes, youngsters gets all fired up when an adult is around and things go off the rails.

The person who wrote this story ended up lying to a group of kids so they could get a little quality time in with their niece…

And now they feel kinda guilty about it.

Read on and get all the details below!

AITA for lying to a group of kids at summer camp so I could spend time with my niece? “My niece (7) and nephew (9) are both attending a summer camp on the campus where I work. They’re in different age groups, so they eat lunch at different times and don’t really cross paths during the day. Whenever I can, I go to the main cafeteria to eat lunch with them. One of the camp’s rules is that kids can only get an extra dessert if an adult is present with them. When I eat with my nephew’s group, the kids are generally calm and respectful, so I’ll usually help the whole table get the extra dessert.

Are these kids not getting enough food, or what?

The problem is with my niece’s group. As soon as those kids see me, they rush over and compete to sit at our table because they know an adult means access to extra dessert. Most of these kids aren’t actually friends with my niece and don’t make any effort to sit with her when I’m not there. Once they’re at the table, they tend to dominate the conversation and compete for my attention, which makes it difficult for me to spend any quality time with my niece.

It was time to LIE.

Today, I finally got frustrated and told them that the rules had changed and that I’d “gotten in trouble” the last time, so I could only get extra dessert for my niece because she’s family. A few of the camp counselors (who are only a few years out of high school themselves) gave me some side-eye, and one told me I was being mean. Now I’m wondering: AITA for lying to the kids because I just wanted to spend time with my niece without being bombarded by children who only want the extra dessert? To clarify, I wasn’t trying to punish the kids or make them feel bad. I was looking for a way to avoid the daily rush of kids crowding our table and making it difficult to have a conversation with my niece.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who tells her mom she’s never babysitting again after they left her alone for hours. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person also said they’re NTA.

I personally don’t think they did anything wrong…

AT ALL.

These kids will never know the difference!

A little white lie is okay every once in a while, right?