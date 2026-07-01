A Woman Causes Constant Problems For Her Neighbors, But The Landlord Refuses To Believe Them

Imagine moving into an apartment that you love, but over time, you notice more and more huge problems, problems that don’t seem like a coincidence. What would you do if you discovered that one of your neighbors was creating these problems but the landlord didn’t believe you?

In this story, one renter is in this situation. Well, actually, everyone who lives in this small apartment building is in this situation, but one renter in particular is determined to do something about it. The problem is that she’s not sure what to do since the landlord won’t believe her. Gathering evidence has been tricky so far because the neighbor is way too sneaky.

Let’s read the whole story.

Psychopath neighbor vandalizing everything and the landlord doesn’t seem to care I have lived in a small, eight unit, two story apartment complex for over seven years now. When I moved in to the ground-floor unit, I brought my plants. I like to container garden, and the landlord was alright with me having potted plants next to my door and in the spot between my parking space and front door.

The plants clearly didn’t like their new home.

My plants started to die. I had a bunch of seedlings to the left of my door where there is no window that turned black overnight and died. My other plants developed deformed leaves and stopped growing. Some of them died. I thought they had some kind of virus. I have been growing plants for decades and I knew the plants weren’t dying from neglect.

But there were other problems.

When I’d go out in the morning, I’d start up my car and sometimes turn my wiper blades on to wash my windshield. My wiper blades would often fall off. I kept clipping the wiper blades back on and thought they were defective. This would happen at least once a week. When I’d do laundry in the small one-washer laundry room in the apartment complex, my clothes would often smell way worse after being washed than they did when they were dirty. I’d talk with my neighbors about this and they’d had it happen too. One time I put my bed sheets in the dryer and went back to my apartment. I went back to the laundry room after twenty minutes to untangle the sheets and noticed the air coming out of the dryer vent smelled like a dirty bathroom.

It gets worse!

The neighbor who lives directly above me let out one of her cats one winter morning. The cat sniffed around on the balcony for a few minutes, went back into her apartment, and dropped dead. Until that day her cat was healthy. That following spring, my upstairs neighbor bought some flower baskets and hung them outside her door. When she went out the next morning, the plants were wilted and dying. The plants looked like they had been sprayed with roundup.

This is really weird!

The rear passenger tire on my car kept losing air, sometimes enough to have to get my car towed to a shop. The repair person would say that they couldn’t find anything wrong with the tire. When I’d rotate my tires, the rear passenger side tire would still lose air, even though it was now a different tire.

She finally saw the culprit in action.

After four years of living in the complex, I came home from the market one afternoon and saw the problem neighbor outside of my front door spraying my plants with weed and feed herbicide. The neighbor didn’t see me until I was pulling into my parking space. She nearly jumped out of her skin. I confronted her about what she was doing. She said nothing, moved away to the plants next to the street and kept spraying. I didn’t pursue her because I was afraid for my safety.

The neighbor knew she knew.

I started to figure everything out after this. I put a fish eye camera lens in my window that looks like surveillance camera and my problem neighbor suddenly stopped speaking to me or even coming near me. I could feel the terror broadcasting off her. All of my other neighbors continued to be their friendly selves. The leaky tire and wiper blade problems suddenly stopped.

Now about the laundry…

I realized that almost every time I did laundry when the problem neighbor was home, my laundry would stink after being washed or dried. If I did laundry when she wasn’t home, my laundry would smell clean. This neighbor lives directly above the laundry room at the other end of the complex from where I live.

Again, she caught the neighbor in action.

One time she came home when I was in the middle of washing clothes. I made her think I’d left the laundry room, but I went back in and stood there looking out the window. After about ten minutes, I saw the neighbor come rushing along the path to the laundry room with a plastic cup of something in her hand. She saw me watching her through the window, flinched violently, then walked backwards several steps and tried to act purposeful as she opened the door to a storage shed. She was in the shed for over five minutes, and exited without the cup of liquid.

Why does she do this?

Over the years, my problem neighbor has regularly thrown cooked chicken and turkey carcasses off her deck and into other people’s parking spaces. Several indoor/outdoor cats live in the complex and I’m worried they might eat the cooked bird bones. I live in the mountains–bears and coyotes are attracted to the meat too. My next door neighbor went out one morning and found a dead fish on the hood of his new car.

The landlord is no help.

I have started talking to my other neighbors, and have found out that they have all complained to the managing company about this person too. Nothing has happened. Our problem neighbor rakes pine needles and does landscaping on the property for free. She acts really friendly when the landlord visits the complex in the summer. She has the landlord fooled.

She’s not sure how to get things to change.

Today, the landlord showed up. I immediately went to him and asked him for help. He looked at me like he didn’t believe me and told me to go to the managing company, who I’ve been talking to for years with no results. Unfortunately, the landlord lives in another state a thousand miles away nine months of the year so I can rarely talk to him in person. I have installed surveillance cameras, but the neighbor knows to avoid them. I can’t seem to catch her doing anything on camera. Does anyone have advice? I can’t move. There really is nowhere to go. And I’m stubborn–I refuse to be forced out of a nice apartment by a neighbor like this. thanks.

That is certainly an awful neighbor who creates a lot of problems. Is she crazy, or does she just have too much time on her hands? Either way, this needs to stop!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person offers some good advice.

Another person warns OP to be careful.

Here’s a suggestion to get the police involved.

Another person suggests a letter.

Two things are very clear. The neighbor is crazy, and they need evidence. It’s too bad the landlord won’t believe them, but I can also understand why he doesn’t. He’s not there, and she is fake nice when he is.

What I really wonder is why the neighbor is being so horrible. Does she think it’s funny? Is she hoping the neighbors will move out? Is she legitimately crazy?

I don’t know. What I do know is that evidence is key.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.