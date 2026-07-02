A Woman Starts Recording Her Neighbor’s Dog After She Refuses To Control It Outside

People, can we all band together and make a pledge…?

How about we all do our best to control our freakin’ pets so they don’t drive other people crazy!

What a concept, right?

Well, let’s just go on the record here and say that it’s probably not gonna happen…

In today’s story, a woman talked about the rift that’s opened wide up between her and her neighbor…who sounds like a bit of a psycho, if we’re being honest.

Read on and see what you think!

We’ve started recording my neighbor’s antics and she’s not happy. “Almost a year ago we (me 47F and my daughter 18F) were “gifted” with a new neighbor just before Christmas. There are two duplexes at our address and we live in the first unit, so when our curtains are open, we see our neighbors coming and going. It’s been pretty peaceful and we’ve all gotten along just fine in the almost four years that we have lived here. Now, the new neighbor – we’ll call her Vicki, I’m guessing 60ish. She moved into the other half of our duplex just before Christmas.

They were just trying to be good neighbors…

I remember this specifically, as we had made Christmas puppy chow (a common Midwest sweet treat) and brought her some as a welcome gift. We met her little terrier, who was skittish, but we didn’t think too much of this. Vicki was not good communicator – she mumbles and it is very hard to understand her, but we hoped to start on a friendly note. We adore animals. We have two dogs and a cat, feed another neighbor’s cat who is always left outside, and we feed the birds. Our previous neighbors had two dogs that our dogs loved to interact with through the fence – giving each other kisses and nuzzles. We hoped this dog would be their new bestie.

That didn’t go very well!

This was quickly proven to be not the case. The first time our dogs met through the fence, her dog reacted to ours by viciously snarling through the fence. Now we thought they’d probably warm up to each other. He may have been intimidated and scared in his new home. My dogs are a little bigger than her terrier (not huge dogs by any means – our bigger dog is knee height). The backyard woes were enough to deal with but then we start to see a pattern of this dog running loose in the front courtyard. Once a while is one thing, but this is actually a daily occurrence. She has no control of him and it is actually pretty comical watch her trying to catch him.

This sounds like a reasonable idea.

At first, we tried to be understanding, but it became so frequent that I asked her to please keep him on a leash as I’m afraid of running him over (he runs right into our parking area and into the street). She mumbled incoherently, but I did make out that she claimed he chews through his leashes. Unfortunately, nothing changed after this exchange. This has continued, and escalated. He has come at my daughter and I when we didn’t have our dogs with us. My daughter also witnessed him charge another neighbor’s elderly mother, who was so startled she picked up a stick to scare him off. We walk our dogs daily and if he happens to be outside, he will run at them aggressively. Next, we bought a chain leash and put it in a little gift bag, with treats and a note, asking her to please be careful with him for his safety and ours. We continued to have the aggression through the fence, and it was almost impossible to simply let our dogs out, as she leaves her back door open, allowing him to run in and out when he chooses. We never leave our dogs out for extended periods – just long enough to relieve themselves between walks.

It’s pretty obvious who’s at fault here!

I have to point out I have never seen my dogs start these quarrels – they run out into the yard to do their business, then the little terror runs up and initiates the brawl. Now, this is when it really got tense. About two weeks ago, our dogs were having one of their skirmishes through the fence. I was trying to pull my dogs back in (of course they are reacting to him – jumping and barking as dogs will do), when a guest of hers while watching this little terror and not intervening, said quite loudly back into the house, “you should call animal control!” I responded, though I knew she was not speaking to me, “oh, you want me to call animal control? I will call animal control!” I was livid. My daughter got very upset about the entire situation, worrying they would take/blame our dogs (anxiety is a pain). I was really trying to be courteous to Vicki up until this point (truth be told, my daughter was reigning in my inner Karen) but this was the last straw. Once my daughter calmed down and realized we are definitely not in the wrong here, we made a plan to start recording each and every one of these incidents. We literally have dozens of recordings of this little monster running off leash. In some of these, she is nowhere to be seen. In almost every one of them, our dogs calmly watch their antics, sometimes barking back when he barks and jumps at our window. There is also a video of him coming at us we are trying to take them for a walk – again off leash. This is the only time she apologized for his bad behavior.

Good grief!

Today, he was off leash once again and my daughter was recording. This time, she realized she was being recorded. She grumbled something about it through the window but it was incomprehensible. She then knocked on the door to confront my daughter about recording her. My daughter confirmed she was indeed recording and explained why. Vicki mumbled and made some excuses about how hard her life is because she is caring for her disabled sister and elderly mother and asked my daughter not to call animal control (she never said she was going to). My daughter reminded her we have simply asked for her to keep her dog on a leash or in a kennel to avoid him running around unleashed. We did not and do not want to call animal control. We are recording her and her dog to defend our dogs. We didn’t even consider doing this until the threat was made was to call animal control on our dogs. Of course, she didn’t make the threat, but she also did not negate it or apologize for it. We are often outside, so she has had ample opportunity to address it, without even needing to come to our door.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

Does this lady’s neighbor sound like a bit of a loose cannon, or what?

Let’s hope she comes to her senses and realizes what a jerk she’s being…

Well, we can only hope so…

Their neighbor is the definition of the word RUDE.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.