A Woman Yelled at Her Neighbor for Parking on the Street — Her Neighbor Had Finally Had Enough and Yelled Back

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there’s lots of street parking, and the street parking is public parking. You are legally allowed to park there.

What would you do if your neighbor got mad at you every time you parked your car on the street? Would you ignore her, yell back, or park your car somewhere else?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she eventually got so fed up with the neighbor that she snapped and yelled back telling her how she really feels. Her mom overheard and thinks she shouldn’t have said any of that.

I can understand why she was so frustrated and needed to vent, but her words were pretty harsh.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for parking on the street and telling my neighbor “I wish you would get a life” and berating her? For context, my family & I (22f) have lived in this neighborhood for about 15 years. When we first came here for about a year we had not seen or spoken to our neighbor (47f); we learned that she’s a reclusive lady, simply thinking it was because she was not a people person. Boy were we wrong. For 14 years we’ve been dealing with this lady’s nonsense:

Here are some examples…

A ball rolls into her yard, we grab it, she screams to “get off of her property” (happened 2x) A package gets left on her porch by accident, she throws it onto our driveway, berates us, calling us names (again 2x) Gives snarky remarks about our lawn, when we need to work on house, & makes disgusting childish faces When we have events, she screams to “shut the heck up,” calls us “dirty animals”… at Diwali (religious celebration), birthdays, graduation When family visit us from India, she berates us saying we have too many people living in our home “illegally” (threatened to call ICE, like what?) etc!

Parking is the biggest issue.

But here’s one that really sets her off… whenever we park on the street. For context it’s a bit in front of her house. It’s suburb with public streets & 48-hour street limit. We follow all rules & do everything to stay out her way (I’d like to smack her, but by mom’s request, have to keep peace), but occasionally we park in the street (no mal intent). Also, everyday all cars are out 8 am – 8 pm weekdays, on weekends cars are in driveway. It’s once every other week that the car gets parked on street.

She really has no reason to complain.

She has ONLY one car she keeps in her garage, doesn’t even leave her house. We have nothing outside that would touch her property. We have politely asked what’s the problem with keeping the car there, & we’re met with yelling, & running inside the house like a coward before we can respond. She’s called cops on us 4 times, & everytime the cops apologize for disturbing us & reiterate that we’re doing nothing wrong & communicate this to her.

The yelling is only ever directed at OP.

She’s terrified of my parents (they’ve done nothing but listen to her & be polite) so all of the yelling I have spoken about is always directed at me; when she sees me, she’ll do it. If you couldn’t tell yet, we’re POC (Indians; she’s white); no she does not do this to any other neighbor, just us. Today she saw me pull up & park on street because my sister had to go out. I ignored her hand gestures of trying to flip me off, it set her off, she yelled “I wish you would stop freaking parking there, disgusting!”, 15-year cap blew off.

Yikes! She really told her how she felt!

I yelled “I wish you’d get a life! Wish you’d stop being judgemental, wish you’d stop putting stuff on my family, wish you’d stay inside the house, never come out & rot, wish you’d stop being so ugly & mean, no wonder you’re alone, who would want to live w/ a ratty old cranky Karen?” No response just a disgusted face & bird, & went inside. Wel; mom heard & said I was wrong & maybe we might be wrong for parking on street, even if it’s occasional. There’s no hindrance from doing so, even she does it! So why is it so horrible when we do it? AITA?

That neighbor is awful. The police have even clarified that they can park on the street. Can they call the cops on the neighbor for harassment? They should record her next time she complains about parking.

OP’s reaction was a bit extreme and horribly rude, but I can understand why she was so frustrated.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I believe she answered that question in the story. She only does this to OP.

This person thinks her rant was actually restrained.

Another person explains why the neighbor keeps picking on her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

This person thinks the woman deserved it.

Was what OP said rude and mean? Yes, definitely. Is the neighbor also rude and mean? Absolutely. Did the neighbor deserve to be told off? Yeah, a taste of her own medicine might do her good.

Maybe the neighbor will stop picking on her now that she’s proven she’s not a doormat.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read Story →