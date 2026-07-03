An Entitled Guest Had a 3 AM Emergency. This Front Desk Worker Refused to Wake Her Boss to Deal With It.

Some hospitality jobs come with a hidden job description called “unpaid therapist for entitled guests.”

This story follows a front desk worker on the night shift who found herself fielding back-to-back demands from guests who thought waking up her boss was a reasonable solution to problems that weren’t emergencies.

One guest wanted reservation details confirmed for someone else entirely, and another wanted her room cleaned at two in the morning like housekeeping ran on guest whims instead of actual hours.

Both times, the worker calmly explained policy instead of caving to pressure, and both times she got accused of being unhelpful for it.

Turns out saying no at 3am takes a specific kind of nerve, and this worker had plenty of it.

Keep reading for the full story.

I NEED TO SPEAK TO THE GM! Front desk/night audit here. Most of the reasons people ask to speak to the GM are asinine. As most would agree with me.

Usually, the more tenured the customer is, the worse theya ct.

It’s especially worse if they are triple platinum plutonium members. So entitled! Had one lady call at 3am asking to confirm information about a reservation. Odd, but I asked the name, she gave a guy’s name. Okay, red flag.

So this employee dug deeper into the issue.

So I asked if she had the confirmation number, she didn’t. Okay, red flag.

When she told the customer she couldn’t process the request, it didn’t go over well.

So I tell her sorry, but unfortunately I cannot confirm or deny any potential future guests to anyone but said guest or the third party that booked it for them. She flipped and demanded my name and all, lol, asked for the GM’s number because it is totally unacceptable to not bother to try to help her.

So when she refused to give the customer her boss’ number, things got even worse.

Which made her even more mad when I didn’t give her the cell phone number of my GM. That she can call back in the AM (it was during my night shift) and the GM will clarify the same policy I gave you.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Another time, I had a guest livid because I would not clean a room for them at 2am. It’s not our job and it’s totally inappropriate to go into a guest room outside of an emergency. I offered to take her fresh linen to her door and that is it. I would not put myself in any potential compromising position.

Once again, the customer demanded to get the boss involved.

She came down to the front desk after and demanded I call my GM. I said, I will not be calling my boss over this. It is not an emergency and no one is dying. My GM will tell you the same thing, it is not front desk job and it is inappropriate outside of emergency situations. I’m not gonna call my boss at 2am and look incompetent for wasting their time on trivial things like that. It can be handled in the morning.

Customers like these really don’t understand business — or common sense, for that matter.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel employee who gets in trouble for agreeing with a guest about a noise complaint. Read The Drama →

What did Reddit have to say?

This user suspects these customers are all out for one thing.

Being the boss of places like this definitely isn’t an easy job.

Too many bad customers have learned what demanding to speak to the boss actually achieves.

Sometimes it’s easier to hide behind the law.

This front desk worker wasn’t rude, she was just allergic to unnecessary drama — and more people should be.

Guests who demand an employee wake up their boss over something that isn’t an emergency clearly don’t understand what it’s like to work a real job, especially one that runs through the night while everyone else is asleep.

Neither situation she dealt with came close to qualifying as urgent, no matter how loud or insistent the guests got about it.

Ultimately, this front desk employee saved everyone’s night, including her boss.’

