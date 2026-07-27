An Unpermitted Yard Paving Created a Running Hazard Until a Nearby Resident Reported It to the City

Have you ever tried to add pavers to part of your yard yourself? I have, and let me tell you, it’s harder than it looks. It can be complicated to get the pavers perfectly level. It looks good when it’s done, but it would be a lot faster and a lot more, well, perfect if you hire a professional.

In this story, one person is going for a run in the neighborhood while he almost trips and falls over the pavers his neighbor added to this front yard. The problem is that they’re not level with the sidewalk, so it really does seem to be a tripping hazard.

Now, the runner isn’t sure if he handled the situation well or not. His neighbor is very upset at him.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for informing the municipality that my neighbors front yard is dangerous? Last week while going on a run, I tripped and nearly fell when I walked around the first corner. My neighbor with a house on the corner had apparently just paved his front yard… Not only that, the tiles were the same color as the side walk, but were a few centimeters higher and overal he did a really bad job on putting them in (clearly did not pay a professional to do this for him). I confronted him about this, explaining that I think this is a danger for people who walk there. He disagreed, claiming people had no business walking over his property.

He reported his neighbor.

So I contacted the municipality to inform them that I think he created a dangerous situation and whether this was allowed. And apparently it was not! The municipality forced him to remove the tiles from his yard and gave him a fine for causing a dangerous situation.

He wonder if he should’ve stayed quiet.

However, the neighbor immediately knew it had to be me who snitched and also informed my other neighbors I’m a Nazi who turns in his own neighbors (doesn’t help I’m the only white person on the block). I am relatively new in this city and neighborhood so I am not aware of any social rules and I certainly did not want to make enemies with all my neighbors. So my question is; AITA for informing the municipality my neighbors front yard is illegal and dangerous?

It sounds like the neighbor did something wrong and is upset that he got called out on it. His neighbor is the one who messed up by creating a dangerous sitaution.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks OP shouldn’t have been running on his neighbor’s yard.

Another person thinks all his neighbors will hate him.

This person thinks he should look down.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Another person asks a question about the sidewalk.

Okay, so he was probably cutting the corner while running and ran through the edge of his neighbor’s yard. But to be fair, if the yard is now paved instead of grass, it might blend into the sidewalk and be hard to see the difference when you’re running. I could see how that would be a tripping hazard. A fence of some sort would be a good idea to separate the sidewalk from the yard, even something decorative just so there’s a visual difference.

It’s too bad his neighbors hate him, but if his neighbor hadn’t broken the rules, there’d be nothing to report.

At least nobody got hurt.

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