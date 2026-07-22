Between Sky-High Application Fees and Non-Stop Background Checks, One Renter Is Asking Why Apartment Hunting Has Gotten So Complicated.

Trying to find a good apartment takes a lot of work, and in recent years, it also takes a lot of money.

The person in this story is upset that he has to pay a fee just to apply to get an apartment. He claims that he makes plenty of money and has great credit, but he has to pay each apartment building quite a bit of money just to have the chance of moving in.

It is truly an unfortunate situation since people applying to get into an apartment are usually the people who can least afford all of these extra fees.

I feel bad for the guy, but it is just the way things are right now. Read through the full story below and see what you think about it.

When did filling out a rental application get more involved than a job application? Something that is starting to annoy me is the requirements for rental applications.

It is expensive to even try to find an apartment.

I’m paying anywhere from $35-$55 to fill out applications for both myself and my wife (that’s $110 on the high end) while also giving loads of personal information to people I don’t know, for a house I don’t know that I want to rent yet. Some places won’t even give you a tour until you’ve completed an application. One company’s site had the audacity to try and get me to connect my bank account to their system so they could verify my income. Nope.

This is because the demand for apartments is much higher than the supply right now.

What new fresh hell is this? This was not the case in 2021 when we last moved. It feels closer to applying for a job, than applying to give someone my money for at least a year.

Sadly, potential tenants don’t have any leverage.

My income is well above the requirements, my credit is exceptional, I have no criminal history. We have no pets, I’ve never been evicted, I’ve never broken a lease. Yet, I feel like I have no leverage in these transactions.

No, they will just not rent to you.

They don’t need to know my child’s birthday, they don’t need my reference’s complete physical address and email. I’m not certain they actually even need a reference, what are they going to do, call and ask if I am a good renter?

It is just supply and demand.

What the heck is going on? Does this have anything to do with all the squatters as of late? Or is it something else?

This guy might be overthinking it. There is a lot of demand for apartments right now, so this is a way that the landlords can maximize how much money they can make.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person blames the landlords.

A bad tenant can cost the landlord thousands.

This commenter makes a good point.

Apartments often have very stringent requirements.

This commenter has a horrible landlord.

The landlords take on a lot of risk when bringing in a new tenant, so they want to protect themselves. It is an unfortunate reality that there are lots of horrible tenants out there, and even squatters.

On the other hand, there are also lots of terrible landlords. If people would just act honestly, it wouldn’t be a problem.