His Boss Promised to Help With the Project—Then Pretended He Hadn’t Forgotten

Imagine working on a project at work, but you’re not exactly sure how to do it. If your boss told you he would help you, but weeks went by and he hadn’t helped you yet, would you remind him that he promised to help you, or would you ask someone else for help?

In this story, one architect was in this situation, but before she could ask someone else for help, the manager wondered what was taking so long with this project. That’s when she decided to go to someone else for help, to both the manager’s and boss’s surprise.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Building complaiance I was working on a project at work. It was a huge 300 unit luxury apartment building and I wasn’t quite sure how to draw it. I asked my boss Dominick (not real name) to help me, and he said “just put it on the back burner and I’ll help you with it.” I said okay.

How frustrating!

Two weeks later I got called into the office by the big manager “Cassie,” and Dominick was in the office with her. She asked me why this project wasn’t done yet. I told her I needed help with it, and that Dominick had said that he would help me with it. Dominick said he didn’t remember me asking for help when I clearly asked for help 2 weeks prior. I got really ticked off and had to go in the bathroom and cry about it for a little while. Dominick lied to cover his butt and I was mad.

OP had a decision to make, but it was pretty easy.

The next day I got an email from Cassie and she instructed me to get with either Dominick or supervisor Sam for help on this project. I wasn’t going to go to Dominick after what he did. So I decided to go to Sam. No one in management likes Sam because he’s very very smart…a little weird and kind of antisocial…but I like him and I get along with him.

Sam seemed happy to help.

When I approached Sam and asked him for help on the building, he said “just give me the paperwork, I’ll take care of it.” I told him I would meet him at the building with the paperwork to discuss the sketch and the building attributes. I met him at the building we discussed, gave him the paperwork, and I left to do other work.

She clued Dominick in on what happened.

The next week I was approached by Dominick asking if I had the paperwork done yet for this Apartment project. I very cheerily told him that Sam had the paperwork. Dominick asked me why he had the paperwork. I told him that Cassie had emailed me and told me to get with either him or Sam to complete the building and that’s exactly what I did. I also told Dominick that Sam instructed me to give him the paperwork and as my supervisor I did it. I’m not going to defy a supervisor, right?!?

Now, Cassie is involved again.

He said okay with an incredulous look on his face turned around and left. I knew he was going to Cassie’s office, and sure enough I got an email from her. I told her as per her email instructions I met with Sam in the field and got some help. Told her he instructed me to give him paperwork, which I did, him being my supervisor. Sam put the apartment building on the books at $45 million.

She put Cassie in her place.

But of course Cassie had to have the last word and emailed me that I was supposed to meet Sam in the field to learn how to pick up such buildings. She went on to say Sam “doesn’t train people because he’s not paid enough to do that”. When I told her that he met me at the apartment and was training me, the look on her face was priceless. So now it has been my life’s mission to be as big a pain in the butt to management as possible and to beat them to death with their own rules. ☺️

Why would Cassie tell OP she could go to Sam if she didn’t really mean it? These coworkers sound so frustrating to deal with.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is good advice.

I like this idea!

This is funny!

What a frustrating place to work! All she was trying to do was her job, and she knew enough to know when she needed help. Her boss offered to help but either didn’t really mean it or completely forgot. Either way, that’s on him. He shouldn’t have lied about it never happening.

Always get it in writing, and work with people who actually want to work with you. She made the right decision to go to Sam since he responded right away and helped right away.

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