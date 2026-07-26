When Customers Treat the Counter Staff Poorly, This Mechanic Makes Sure Their Repairs End Up at the Bottom of the List

Respect goes a long way when dealing with service workers.

In this story, an employee works at an auto shop and constantly deals with rude customers who make their job harder.

Even when cars were finished early, bad behavior changed how quickly customers got them back.

Small choices, like where cars were parked, became part of how they handled disrespect.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Rude customers I work at an auto shop. There are a few things we will do as a sort of revenge for your inappropriate behavior. First, if your car calls for one to two hours, and it is done in 30 minutes, and you are a jerk, chances are your car is not available until the end of our allowed time. We are paid the same whether we get it done in 30 minutes or the full three hours. So if you tick us off, your car will be here for the full time. Sorry, not sorry.

This man also chooses a far parking spot for rude customers.

Secondly, we enjoy the walk back from parking the cars. It gives us a chance to get fresh air or have a smoke on the way back. Act like a jerk, and chances are your car is going to be parked as far away from the door as humanly possible. Enjoy the walk to your car.

He admits that their petty revenge ideas complete their days.

Yes, we had spots next to the door open for convenience. But you get the obscure spot in the back of the lot for your behavior. We get the job done. We do it to the best of our ability. But it is the little petty things we do to rude customers that make our day.

Lol! At least he’s honest about it, right? That’s some quiet but satisfying revenge.

Being rude really does come back to bite you… and customers should be aware of this.

Treat people better, and things might go a lot smoother. Agree?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal experience.

They deserve it, says this person.

Here’s another good customer.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Oooh… here’s another petty revenge idea.

Finally, short and simple.

If you act like a jerk, don’t be surprised if you don’t get five-star customer service.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service. Read Story →