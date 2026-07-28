Co-Parenting Conflict: Dad Accuses Ex Of Misusing Money For Their Daughter’s Bike

Birthdays can get complicated when parents don’t agree on what their child actually needs.

One father found himself in that position after his ex said she couldn’t afford a gift for their daughter.

Rather than let his daughter suffer, he sent her extra money and asked her to buy a good-quality bicycle.

When the birthday arrived, though, she showed up with a cheaper one after spending the rest on her other kids.

Needless to say, their daughter was upset and stopped speaking to her mother.

Read on to see what the father thinks about this whole thing.

AITA for not telling my daughter to be grateful? My ex and I have a 13-year-old daughter. She got fired a while ago and hasn’t found a new job, and things are bad for her, so she said that she couldn’t afford a gift for our daughter’s birthday. I gave her some additional child support so she could buy a gift and told her to buy a good-quality bicycle for our daughter. The day of the birthday came, and instead of a good bicycle, she got an average bicycle and apparently spent the rest of the money on her other kids.

His daughter is still upset about the whole situation.

My daughter was upset when she saw the gift. It’s very heavy and not smooth at all, and for my daughter, who uses it frequently, it’s a nightmare to use. I told her she needed to take it back and buy the bicycle I told her to buy. She said that she had no money left, and I told her this was her problem, not mine. My daughter now refuses to talk to her mom, and my ex blames me for this and thinks I’m spoiling our daughter and should tell her to be grateful. AITA?

Yikes! That mother sounds like something else.

Let’s see what thoughts the readers over at Reddit have.

This person thinks he learned an important lesson.

She sure does.

For this person, it’s time to speak with an attorney.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

That’s what he should do.

He has every right to be upset.

A birthday gift should make a child feel special, but this one only reminded her that her mother chose everyone else first.

Then her mother expected everyone to ignore what happened and call her ungrateful.

That’s not fair to the daughter, and the mother should worry more about fixing the situation than blaming everyone else.

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