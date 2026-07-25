College Roommates Clash After One Student Tries to Move Out and Gets Blocked

Moving out at the end of a lease should be a straightforward process. But for one college student, leaving their apartment has turned into a stressful standoff with a roommate who refuses to cooperate.

OP says they signed onto a month-to-month lease with two roommates after agreeing they would only stay for one year through graduation. They claim they paid rent on time, covered the months they weren’t even living there, and gave proper notice that they planned to move out this June.

Now, however, OP says the roommate who manages the household is refusing to sign the paperwork needed to remove them from the lease unless they personally find a replacement tenant—even though OP says that was never part of their agreement.

Can I still leave even if one of my roommates refuse to sign the exit form? Month-by-Month lease. Hello everyone, I’m a college student graduating this June and planning to move out of my apartment, which I share with two other roommates. We’re all on a month-to-month lease with the apartment complex. There’s a required move-out form from the property management that needs to be signed by all tenants, but one of my roommates is refusing to sign, and I’m not sure where that leaves me.

Uh oh.

Here’s some background: When I moved in, I had a private agreement (verbal) with the girl in the master bedroom (let’s call her A). She had found me and another roommate (B) to live in the other two rooms, and we each paid our rent to A, and she paid the apartment office. We all officially got added to the lease with the property management. Me and B are undergrads while A is a grad student. We both turned in our security deposits to her. She collects them and turns them in to the office.

All sounds copasetic so far.

I’ve always paid my rent on time, and I even paid for the summer months when I wasn’t living there. (I still am paying to A.) I made it clear from the beginning that I would only be here for one year, through this June, and now I’m trying to leave responsibly. The problem is A (the master bedroom roommate) has become really difficult to live with. Although she said it was going to be us 3 girls, she has her boyfriend living with her full-time even though he’s not on the lease, and he always makes a mess in shared spaces. She also got a cat and didn’t tell us beforehand. I love cats, but imagine if the two of us are not okay with this, it’s very irresponsible to the cat and to us.

Totally.

Now that I’m moving out, the property management requires all roommates to sign off on the move-out form to remove me from the lease. But A is refusing to sign unless I find someone to take over my spot, even though that was never part of our agreement, and I’ve been upfront from the beginning that I was only staying for a year. I’ve been doing my best to find a replacement, I’ve posted ads, reached out on Facebook market place, Zillow, etc. but nothing has worked yet. I’m also running out of time with finals and graduation coming up.

This is stressful.

So, basically, my question is, Can property management forcefully keep me on the lease after my 30-day notice, just because a roommate refuses to sign the form? Even though it’s a month-to-month lease and I’ve given notice ? I’ve been meaning to ask the property office about this, but before I do, I was wondering if anyone here had dealt with something like this before? What can I do? Any advice greatly appreciated.

Reddit overwhelmingly reassured OP that their roommate likely doesn’t have the authority to trap them in the lease simply by refusing to sign a form. Many commenters explained that while every lease is different, a month-to-month agreement is generally governed by the terms of the lease itself and local landlord-tenant laws—not by whether another tenant decides to cooperate.

Readers encouraged OP to stop negotiating with their roommate and instead speak directly with the property management office as soon as possible. Many suspected the leasing office had likely dealt with similar situations before and would be able to explain exactly what is required to remove a tenant from the lease. Others also pointed out that the roommate’s insistence on finding a replacement appeared to benefit her financially more than it reflected any legal obligation on OP’s part.

Several commenters also took issue with the roommate’s behavior throughout the tenancy, noting that moving an unapproved boyfriend into the apartment and getting a cat without consulting the other tenants undermined her credibility when insisting everyone else strictly follow her own rules.

The overall consensus was that OP’s next conversation should be with the leasing office—not the roommate. Reddit largely agreed that getting accurate information from property management is the only way to determine what obligations, if any, remain before moving out.

This person has some advice.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

This person says to just remove themselves from the lease.

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And this person explains it simply.

Moral of the story? Let the leasing office explain the lease—not the roommate trying to keep you on it.

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