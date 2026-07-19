They Agreed to Split the Chores 50/50. Then He Hired a Private Cleaner for His Share And Refused to Help with Hers

Shared responsibilities in relationships can often lead to disagreements.

The following story is about a man in conflict with his partner over how household chores are divided.

He is already in charge of cleaning the house and washing the dishes, but his partner insists that he help with folding the laundry, too.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA Chores Division My partner and I share chores. There are 4 chores. Cooking, laundry, dishes and cleaning the kitchen after cooking, and house cleaning. I do the last 2. We have a dishwasher. Instead of cleaning, I hired a cleaner. I pay for it 100%.

This man refused to help his partner with folding the laundry.

The issue is that my partner says I should fold the laundry. They claim it is only fair since they washed it and hanged it. I replied that laundry is their chore. They argue that I am not cleaning, so I should help more.

He told them he would split the chores if they would pay half of the cleaner.

To this, I said that I would be willing to take on more chores or split them. That would only happen if they pay half of the cleaner. They say they will not. Am I the jerk?

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This person makes a valid point.

You’re not splitting them equally, says this person.

Finally, another person chimes in.

Splitting household chores sometimes ends up in an obvious inequality.

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