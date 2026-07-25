Crowded Apartment and Unpredictable Roommates Push Man to His Breaking Point

Jeez, talk about a bizarre living situation…

If you ever thought that you had odd roommates, wait until you get a load of what this guy is dealing with…

This is pretty wild!

And not in a good way…

In fact, he wrote this story to complain about what’s going on in this apartment.

Take a look at what he had to say and see what you think.

Roommates are always in the kitchen. “I’m so sick of these roommates of mine and it sucks. I live in NYC. I’m basically forced to live in this one apartment just for a little due to some stuff.……. Let’s get into it.

This is gonna be a rough ride!

First off this apartment is too overcrowded. We have (technically) 6 people living in this apartment. The landlord is also our roommate that lives here. This was his parents’ apartment but after they passed away, the apartment building let him keep the place if he rented it out to roommates for financial reasons…. Even though it’s 100000% illegal. He is very sick and elderly and needs constant supervision. Two of the roommates (the one who doesn’t pay and the French woman) are also his long-time friends and have to simultaneously care for him all the time.

This is a very weird arrangement…

One of the roommates actually doesn’t even pay rent and they technically don’t fully even live here… he gets to live here because the landlord lets him stay here for free if he helps clean. He has to sleep in the landlord’s bedroom. I’m not lying. They have to share the same bed. And he hides out all night in the kitchen with the lights on. It’s so annoying. Don’t get me wrong, he’s actually a great guy but it’s very very annoying and difficult. He could live anywhere else but he wants to be here.

This sounds like a sitcom come to life!

One of our roommates is a crazy older Israeli French woman who has a disgusting Pomeranian dog that constantly barks, eats human food, and is spoiled. This woman is absolutely NUTS. She’s obsessed with the kitchen and never leaves or always walks in and out. This stupid woman just made the fire alarm go off too because she’s cooking and the dog is going absolutely nuts. She’s rude AND she says that any other religion that’s not Judaism is inferior. She also just set the fire alarm off because of her cooking. I freaked out, the dog went nuts. OOOH MY FAVORITE… She wears these house shoes that are actually heels. So every time I hear heels I have to brace myself. And she will try to suck you into 10 hour conversations if she sees you… and after a long day…. hell no. She also gets extremely offended so you have to constantly walk on egg shells around her.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

This person weighed in.

And this reader has an idea…

I told you this place was weird!

I’d be sleeping outside next to the dumpster if I was this guy.

This guy needs to find a new place to live as soon as possible…