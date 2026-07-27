Cruel Remarks From Her Sister-in-Law Ruined Her Excitement—and Now She’s Having Second Thoughts About the Wedding

How weird is it when family members forget that they need to be supportive towards each other?

This bride shares how her SIL ruined her wedding planning by giving her derogatory opinions!

Check out the full story.

AITA for telling my SIL that her opinion isn’t more important than mine? So a bit of context, I (24F) am getting married in September. I love that month since it’s kind of between summer fall-ish. Anyway, my fiancée (29M) proposed to me last December, on my birthday.

This is where everything gets tricky…

I’ve met his family countless of times, my future MIL, FIL and SIL. They are all very cordial and friendly. Well this mess started when I began organizing my wedding, which is very tedious but really exciting. We hired a wedding planner to see how we could mix our tastes and hobbies. He’s a bit of a data-computer nerd in coding, I call him my little hacker, and he LOVES the matrix movie which I still haven’t seen. Anyway, we wanted to add little quirks whenever we could. Maybe some comp numbers and some matrix references hidden in between our wedding invitations decorations.

They’ve been doing pretty cool stuff with the wedding…

I am a fan of breaking bad, a nerd when it comes to the Oscar race movies since I was little and Ariana Grande (I know). It’s been SO fun to see how we can mix it all together. Well, last week, I invited over my mom, my future MIL, SIL and both of my sisters to our 3rd wedding planner meeting. They saw all we had done and found it cute. I made sure that those little things were hidden well enough to not be seen quickly, but could be pointed out. My SIL out of nowhere says that we should cut it, that it’s too “tacky”. My fiancée explains that we had both discussed it and loved the idea.

UH OH…

She doubles down and says we should be “more classy”. Girl, I looked at her said that these clues were not only hidden but would only appear on our wedding invitations. She looked at me so crazy. Like, she couldn’t believe I said that. She said she was just looking out for me. She went on to say that we shouldn’t have chocolate cake, it should be strawberry. How my dress shouldn’t be princess cut since it’s too 80s. How I should dye my hair brunette because it fits my face. At some point it started sounding like orders

She was being so unreasonable!

I looked at her and said well… everything you just said I should change, I really like, so it’s staying. Period. I think it would’ve been better if I had cursed her out. She didn’t speak again but by the end of the meeting she pulled my partner aside and according to him, demanded that I “respected” her more and her opinions, since her dream has always been to plan a wedding and I would be her future sister, so I should not “place her aside”. What? I mean, maybe?

That’s INSANE!

She’s like super offended right now, and my partner suggested that I should maybe apologize. At first I was like there’s NO WAY I will but I’m prone to act a little immature, and I wondered if I actually went too far.

WHAT? That sounds so weird!

Why does she even care what these guys do with their wedding?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

That’s right! This user knows none of this has anything to do with the sister.

This user understands that only the sister needs to apologize here!

This user thinks this woman needed to put the sister in her place.

This user shares what their best friend’s wedding was like!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

This user knows the sister has no right to meddle in their wedding.

Somebody needs to grow up!

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