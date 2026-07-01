“I Need That Back”: Customer Left Reeling After Alert Waiter Confronts Him Outside for Walking Off with a Restaurant Glass

Let’s be clear. This should be obvious, but just so we’re all on the same page, when you go to a restaurant, you’re not supposed to take the plates, cups, glasses, bowls, silverware, etc., with you when you leave. Sure, there are exceptions, like it’s a paper plate, a takeout container, or you paid extra for a souvenir glass. But in general, the dishes belong to the restaurant, and taking them is stealing.

In this story, a server working at a restaurant sees a customer walk away while carrying a glass that belongs to the restaurant. He stops the customer and asks for the glass back, but instead of handing the glass over, the customer responds in a way that leaves the server almost speechless.

Keep reading for all the details.

Youre not my dad… Pretty short and sweet story. I’m a server in a spot in New York, and we have an outdoor patio / street seating, thanks to the pandemic / lockdown etc. I was working on the patio, and a couple employees that were off duty and enjoying their shift drink started calling out saying “Hey he’s walking off with a glass!” So I turn them look, and I see a guy walking down the block, at this point several addresses down, with one of our glasses. So I do a quick draw over, and as neutral as I possibly can, I say “Hey boss, I’m sorry you can’t walk off with our glassware. I’ll take that if you don’t mind”

This young man has some nerve!

This kid, who is every bit of 23/24 (I’m 30) looks at me and says “Don’t talk to me like that You’re not my dad.” To say that I short-circuited in that moment because of confusion would be an understatement. So I regroup, and I come back with basically the same sentence. “You walked off with one of our glasses, you can’t do that. It’s empty, just let me take it.” This time I get a “you know, I don’t like your energy right now.”

The owner took over.

In my head I’m screaming “What the actual heck is happening. Are you seriously, basically stealing from us and putting our liquor license at risk and then coming at me about energy like a victim?” One of the partners/owners was nearby, and he told me to walk away that he’s got it. But like, what the heck? This happened a few weeks ago, and it’s still sits with me.

Was the guy drunk or just gutsy? Stealing while playing the victim is something else!

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel employee who gets in trouble for agreeing with a guest about a noise complaint. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Here’s another story about a customer who tried to steal from a restaurant.

This person would’ve been more blunt.

It really is ridiculous!

Yes. It’s simple. It’s stealing.

This is a head scratcher. It has me wondering two things. One, what was so special about this particular glass that he was trying to steal it? Does it have the restaurant logo on it? Is it made out of crystal? Is it a special shape or design? If it’s not super special, why would he even want it?

Second, how did he even think he would get away with that? His logic is crazy, too. He’s clearly stealing. Does he have a mental disability where he didn’t understand that he was stealing? Was he drunk? Was it a dare? Is he just crazy?

I’m going to be thinking about this one for a while.