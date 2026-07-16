July 16, 2026 at 3:55 pm

Customer Says KFC Worker Left Her Waiting Without Explaining, but the Situation Ends With an Apology

by Heather Hall

Outside of a KFC building

Pexels/Reddit

Everyone has an off day now and then. But that’s only an excuse for so much, especially when you’re working with customers.

That’s what this mother found out after she and her son stopped at KFC because they didn’t have time to cook dinner. After yelling their order through the drive-thru speaker, they pulled up to the window to pay.

That’s when the cashier’s attitude caught them off guard.

She took their money and walked away without saying a word, leaving them sitting there while their food and change waited on the counter.

His mother didn’t make a scene at the restaurant, but she did make a phone call when she got home.

Read on to see what happened next.

Revenge on the Rude KFC Cashier

The other day, my mom and I decided to go through KFC because we didn’t have any time to make food at home. We pulled up to their crappy little speaker where you tell the workers your order. You can’t hear **** on this speaker, so you already have to yell to place your order.

Anyway, after some yelling back and forth at the speaker, our order was placed.

She drove up to the window and handed the lady a twenty and the exact change so she only had to give us back bills.

Apparently, the cashier forgot about her only customer.

She rudely grabbed it from us, didn’t say a word, and walked away with our twenty. She then stayed away for a good couple of minutes.

Our food was sitting on the counter, but no one was around to give it to us.

We had to get another guy’s attention just to get our money and food since they had forgotten about us. (We were the only people in line.)

His mother was angry and decided to report it.

So my mom was really mad. (I had already ****** her off in some way.) She wasn’t having any of it.

She got the cashier’s name. When we got home, she went online and contacted KFC, saying the cashier was a bit rude and almost didn’t give us our money back.

About a week later, there was a voicemail on the phone. KFC had made the cashier apologize.

Wow! That whole thing sounds like a mess.

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Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what his mom did.

This person has been both.

Bad Employee 3 Customer Says KFC Worker Left Her Waiting Without Explaining, but the Situation Ends With an Apology

According to this reader, that’s not good service.

Bad Employee 2 Customer Says KFC Worker Left Her Waiting Without Explaining, but the Situation Ends With an Apology

That doesn’t even make sense.

Bad Employee 1 Customer Says KFC Worker Left Her Waiting Without Explaining, but the Situation Ends With an Apology

Too funny, but kinda true.

Bad Employee Customer Says KFC Worker Left Her Waiting Without Explaining, but the Situation Ends With an Apology

If you’ve ever worked in the service industry, then you know working with the public isn’t always easy.

But no matter what’s going on, it doesn’t give you the right to take your bad day out on the customers. Especially if that customer had nothing to do with your problem.

All the mother and her son wanted was some dinner before they went home. But instead, they were forgotten and treated like an inconvenience.

For this reason, the complain was more than fair. Hopefully, that little reminder was all the employee needed.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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