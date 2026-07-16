Customer Says KFC Worker Left Her Waiting Without Explaining, but the Situation Ends With an Apology

Everyone has an off day now and then. But that’s only an excuse for so much, especially when you’re working with customers.

That’s what this mother found out after she and her son stopped at KFC because they didn’t have time to cook dinner. After yelling their order through the drive-thru speaker, they pulled up to the window to pay.

That’s when the cashier’s attitude caught them off guard.

She took their money and walked away without saying a word, leaving them sitting there while their food and change waited on the counter.

His mother didn’t make a scene at the restaurant, but she did make a phone call when she got home.

Read on to see what happened next.

Revenge on the Rude KFC Cashier The other day, my mom and I decided to go through KFC because we didn’t have any time to make food at home. We pulled up to their crappy little speaker where you tell the workers your order. You can’t hear **** on this speaker, so you already have to yell to place your order. Anyway, after some yelling back and forth at the speaker, our order was placed. She drove up to the window and handed the lady a twenty and the exact change so she only had to give us back bills.

Apparently, the cashier forgot about her only customer.

She rudely grabbed it from us, didn’t say a word, and walked away with our twenty. She then stayed away for a good couple of minutes. Our food was sitting on the counter, but no one was around to give it to us. We had to get another guy’s attention just to get our money and food since they had forgotten about us. (We were the only people in line.)

His mother was angry and decided to report it.

So my mom was really mad. (I had already ****** her off in some way.) She wasn’t having any of it. She got the cashier’s name. When we got home, she went online and contacted KFC, saying the cashier was a bit rude and almost didn’t give us our money back. About a week later, there was a voicemail on the phone. KFC had made the cashier apologize.

Wow! That whole thing sounds like a mess.

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Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what his mom did.

This person has been both.

According to this reader, that’s not good service.

That doesn’t even make sense.

Too funny, but kinda true.

If you’ve ever worked in the service industry, then you know working with the public isn’t always easy.

But no matter what’s going on, it doesn’t give you the right to take your bad day out on the customers. Especially if that customer had nothing to do with your problem.

All the mother and her son wanted was some dinner before they went home. But instead, they were forgotten and treated like an inconvenience.

For this reason, the complain was more than fair. Hopefully, that little reminder was all the employee needed.

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