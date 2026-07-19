Dad Wanted Real Cream for His Coffee, but His Reaction to the Restaurant’s Answer Shocked Everyone

Imagine going to a restaurant and they don’t have something you hoped or expected them to have. Would you eat there anyway, leave and eat somewhere else, or insult the waitress so much that she quits?

In this story, one dad sadly chose the last option. His son was there to witness the whole thing, and it seems to be an experience he’ll never forget. He still thinks about that waitress and feels bad for her.

And it was all over coffee creamer.

Keep reading for the whole story and more details about this annoying dad.

When I was a kid my dad treated a waitress so poorly she quit in the middle of serving us This happened about 25 years ago and I still think of it about once a month. My dad used to think of himself as a fancy, business-type gentlefellow.

OP’s dad sounds really frustrating.

We’d go to restaurants and he’d try to order off-menu, at like a chain restaurant. He wouldn’t wash his hands before we ate, he’d have the wait-staff bring him lemons and then rinse his hands in lemon juice because I guess that’s what fancy people do. It always took several attempts to seat us because he’d walk around the place trying to find a place to sit worthy of his time. He was insufferable. And as a little kid it turned me into a walking apology for his behavior.

Now we get to the specific memory OP wants to share.

One weekend we went to get dinner, just he and I, and he went through all of his usual behavior. But, he was actually in a pretty good mood so I had high hopes. Unfortunately as soon as the waitress started taking our drink order he found out that they were out of real cream for his coffee. He didn’t swear or raise his voice, because that’s what the common people did, but he laid right into this poor woman about the sheer temerity of running a restaurant and not having the ability to meet the basic needs of your customers, and then trying to smooth things over with cheap, fake products like non-dairy creamers.

His words hurt the waitress more than he probably realized.

He suggested that she was trying to make him sick by feeding him some sort of chemical swill. I remember her exact face as she just stared at him and took it, not knowing what to say. It haunts me. He ended up just ordering an appetizer and she left politely; and never returned.

He feels really bad for the waitress.

He and I sat in that booth for 30 or 40 minutes until the manager finally came out and went table to table explaining that the waitress had quit suddenly. My dad was of course offended, and the manager of course offered to give us our meal for free. And that’s the part that annoys me the most, that my dad won. Hopefully that poor woman found a better job.

Wow. His dad is awful. I feel bad for the waitress too. I hope she told the boss why she quit, but considering the manager offered them a free meal, I doubt that she did.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Sadly, this is probably true.

Seriously! It’s more of a don’t shoot the messenger situation.

This is a good way of thinking about it.

But there are some dads who are embarrassing for completely different reasons.

Let’s face it. Most kids are embarrassed by their parents at some point. Some may be embarrassed for really silly reasons, but this kid had very good reasons. His dad was truly awful. The more he tried to act high class, the more he was really acting low class.

I feel bad for the waitress too. I hope she found a much better job.