Disabled Man Who Regularly Gives Friends Rides Considers Cutting Them Off Over Lack of Support

Friendship is supposed to involve a little give and take.

In fact, most people don’t mind helping their friends out, especially when it comes to something as simple as giving them a ride somewhere.

However, that starts to feel a lot less generous when those same friends refuse to make even small accommodations in return.

That’s the situation this young man found himself in after repeatedly driving his friends around despite dealing with mobility issues of his own.

Now he’s starting to wonder whether it’s time to stop doing favors for people who don’t seem willing to meet him halfway.

Read on to see the full story.

WIBTA if I told my friends I won’t give them rides if they don’t walk with me? I’m 20 years old and a dude. I have two friends, Vincent and Nicole. Overall they are good friends, I just have one issue with them: they walk fast. My legs are deformed and I’ve been working on getting crutches, as a cane only supports one leg at a time and a lot of places still don’t support wheelchair users. But for now, I’m still just walking very slowly to not cause pain or me to trip. Vincent has a car, but it’s in dire need of a repair and he can’t afford it right now, so it’s only sort of emergency use.

He gets very frustrated when out with them.

Outside of that, I drive us everywhere. Nicole doesn’t even have her license, so she’s not driving anywhere. I am fine with driving them, but every time we leave to go somewhere, they walk really far ahead of me. My boyfriend gets super annoyed because they can’t leave without me, and they also complain when I don’t unlock the car until I’m there. He’s asked them to slow up, but they always say they just walk fast by nature and can’t help it. They also sigh and complain when I insist we have to bring my wheelchair places.

Now, he’s considering stopping all their rides.

Whenever we’re in stores, they leave my boyfriend and I behind to do their own things but complain when we aren’t there to unlock the car. My crutches are coming in next week, and while I am getting used to them, I’ll be even slower. I have told them that it genuinely bothers me when they don’t wait on me, but rely on me to drive them places, and they don’t seem to really take it in. I’ve almost wondered if I should stop giving them rides at all, as I hardly get a thank you and they complain about accommodations. But it would only leave them with Vincent’s time bomb of a car that I really don’t want them in. WIBTA?

Wow! It does seem like they’re not genuine toward him.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say.

This reader doubts those are true friends.

Here’s someone who agrees they should walk with him.

That’s a good question… and point.

Yet another person who doesn’t think they’re actually his friends.

This really shouldn’t be that difficult.

The guy isn’t asking his friends to carry him through the store or completely change their plans. He just wants them to slow down and walk with him instead of leaving him behind.

At some point, friendship has to go both ways.

If they can’t show him a little patience and respect, then they shouldn’t be surprised if those rides start disappearing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.