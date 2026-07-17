Employee Goes Out of His Way to Help Two Young Customers, and Their Checkout Surprise Touches Him

Kids can be fun and adorable, and it is nice to help them whenever you can.

What would you do if two young kids came in and went shopping throughout your store, but when they got to the checkout lane, they wanted to pay with a bag filled with small bills and change?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, but since the store was slow, he was happy to help them. It took him a while to count up all their money, but they were thrilled with the experience.

While annoying, I think the guy handled the situation perfectly. Read through the story yourself and see if you agree.

“It might take you a while to count our money…” I work at a toy store.

Helping kids learn to shop is a great thing to do.

A while ago, I helped two sisters (10 years old at the most) pick out what they wanted to purchase since they were on a budget. It was their first time, the store was dead, and the girls were super excited and polite so I didn’t mind helping them out.

Wow, they are spending a lot.

They filled their baskets with what they wanted and they proceeded to the cash register. I scaned everything for them. The total for the two combined: $120.

This person is more patient than most people would be.

Girls: It might take a while for you count our money. Takes out a HUGE ziplock bag with their money pouch that had rubber bands wrapped around it Mom saw me open the pouch and started apologizing profusely when a wave of quarters, nickles, dimes, and pennies spilled onto the counter.

Maybe they should have stopped at a bank before shopping.

I told her not to worry. Money is money! The pouch had about $105ish in bills. I counted the rest out in change.

It must have taken a long time to save up this money.

I talked to the girls while I was counting and it turns out that they saved for a good while to come to my store. I was impressed! I thanked them for choosing my store to spend their hard earned money.

This is a great employee.

I watched them walk out of the store with big huge smiles on their faces. Not going to lie, it was a bear counting the change but I’m glad the girls had fun!

It is always good to be patient with kids and help them as much as you can.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

What a relief.

They seem like lovely girls.

I would hate this.

What a waste of time.

Why would anyone do something like this?

What a wonderful shopping experience for these young ladies. He was very patient and really earned their business.

These girls might shop at his store for the rest of their lives.