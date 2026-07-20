Employee Refused to Help a Customer After Racist Comments, but Her Manager Had Other Plans

Respect and basic decency should always come first in public spaces.

The following story involves a woman who was serving at a restaurant.

She was asked to wait on a customer who made racist remarks about the staff.

Unaware at first, she later learned what was said and chose to refuse service to that customer.

However, the manager allowed the behavior and continued serving the difficult guest.

Would you have done the same? Read the full story below for all the details.

Customer refused a server to wait on her A lady came in with her son. She was an older lady. When she was being seated, she told the hostess something offensive. The hostess is the same ethnicity as the server. She said, “I don’t want that,” and proceeded to call her a racial slur. Then, she also said, “I only want a certain color person to wait on me.”

This woman refused to wait on the racist customer.

I ended up with this lady. I didn’t know all of this was said until after I got her order. I refused to wait on her after that. The store manager finished the table for me. He told me to go above and beyond if she needed something. I told him I would not be waiting on her at all and how disappointing it was.

Her manager, however, wanted to give the customer special treatment.

He allowed her to stay after finding out what she said about his staff. She also complained about the food and had it sent back multiple times. She complained about the quantity of ice in her drink. She wanted special treatment. He gave it to her.

So now, she’s asking if what she did was wrong.

Am I wrong for refusing to serve her? Would you have asked her to leave if you were the manager? The audacity of that woman was unbelievable.

Any form of racism is never acceptable. The way the customer behaved was very uncalled for.

In my opinion, the manager should have backed up the staff instead.

Tolerating that kind of treatment sets a bad example and may lead to more customers thinking it’s okay to be racist or entitled.

What do you think about this? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person is proud of OP.

People are calling out the manager.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Respect isn’t optional, even when you’re paying for service.

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