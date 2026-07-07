Family Upgrades Their Mobile Home, Then Takes the Window Screens When They Move Out

Parting with your starter home that you built a life in is already difficult enough. But leaving it behind in the hands of someone who is less than trustworthy? Well, that only makes the matters worse.

What would you do if you were forced to sell your old house to someone that you knew would not take proper care of it? Would you make things easier for them or harder?

One woman recently shared her small but mighty act of defiance in her own personal situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

I took the screening material off of the window screens.

My husband bought a mobile home with his stepmother and things hit the fan because she ended up being a terrible person.

While we had been living in the mobile home (just him and I) we had been making small little upgrades to the house as we were able to because well, it was ours.

Seems like a fair assumption.

One of those upgrades was rescreening all of the window screens with very expensive pet friendly screening material so that my cats didn’t destroy the window screens.

It took me about 9 hours to do all of the screens.

That’s no small feat.

After everything hit the fan we ended up leaving and signing over our ownership of the trailer and in the process, I took all of the screening out of the window screens and brought it with me so that I can use it at our new house.

It seems so silly, but it felt so good.

It’s just my little touch of petty.

It really is important to appreciate the little things in life, even the ugly things.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about renters who leave their place in the same state of disarray they found it in. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how the Reddit comments weighed in on this one.

Most weren’t too brokenhearted over the stepmother’s loss.



Some suggested taking the revenge just a step further.



One person wished her ill will.



Another took something else entirely from the story.



But someone did issue a word of warning.



If only window screens could keep out bad attitudes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.