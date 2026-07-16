Gas Station Cashier Refuses Sale Without ID, and Customer’s Reaction Sparks a Family Argument

Store policies don’t usually leave much room for debate.

But that didn’t stop this man from trying to argue with a cashier who was simply following the rules at his local gas station.

His sister-in-law had warned him ahead of time that this cashier checked IDs every single time. Even so, he walked in without his wallet and expected her to make an exception.

As expected, she didn’t budge.

Well, things only went downhill from there because Jose just couldn’t resist arguing with her.

Read on to see how this whole ordeal unfolded.

AITA: My BIL keeps trying to get a cashier at my local gas station fired. I went to the store with my BIL, Jose, and my sister, Gretchen. I have warned Jose about the cashiers at this gas station several times, but he insists on doing things his way. The female cashier, Monika, works every evening and always asks for ID, even if you come in all the time. It doesn’t matter if she knows you or talks to you daily—she will ask for your ID every time and scan it. I don’t mind, but it’s annoying because the other cashier (a male) remembers everyone, and you just buy your **** and leave. But I get why she does it. She is also the kind of person who will bluntly tell you what’s wrong.

Jose did not agree with what she said.

Last time I went in with Jose, he did not have his ID. I told him that without his ID, the cashier (Monika) was not going to let us buy anything. I told him to wait outside if he didn’t have his ID, but he said he had “been here a few times before, so she will know me.” Monika did not remember him, even when he mentioned something they had “chatted about” the last time. He kept getting upset and saying, “How do you not remember me?” Monika said, “Because I don’t. I see 150 people a day.” Jose: “That’s not how you should be doing your job.”

Now, he wants to call and complain.

Monika: “We are hiring if you need hours. The door says ID if you are under 30. If you come in all the time, then you would know to bring your ID. I ask every time.” Jose: “I am 27!” Monika: “The door says if you are under 30, you will be asked for an ID. You are under 30, so why don’t you have your ID?” Jose thinks he needs to call and complain about Monika. I don’t think he should. I think he is being an ******* over a store policy that is clearly posted on the door. AITA?

Eek! Arguing with her definitely isn’t going to do much good.

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Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about it.

This person thinks Jose is wrong.

That wasn’t the question.

For this reader, Jose shouldn’t have gone against the cashier.

Yet another reader who thinks her BIL is wrong.

The cashier was just doing her job!

If the store’s policy says everyone under 30 has to show an ID, then that’s the rule.

It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve been there or whether the cashier remembers your face.

So, let him complain. He’s only going to make a fool of himself.