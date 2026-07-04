Guest Food Orders Keep Going to the Wrong Hotel — and Nobody Will Fix the Address in the App

Small mistakes can turn into big headaches when no one takes responsibility.

This woman started her hotel shift and noticed a food delivery that had been sitting at the front desk for over an hour. She tried to match the name on the receipt to a guest checked in at their hotel, but no luck. She then quickly realized it was part of a recurring problem involving guests from another nearby hotel.

Isn’t this quite frustrating, especially if it’s happening regularly? This is a relatable situation that shows how a small problem can cause huge disappointments if not fixed immediately. Read the full story below.

Sorry Door Dash, You Have the Wrong Hotel… Again. I walked in for my shift and noticed a pizza from a mom and pop place sitting off to the side of the desk. No big deal, I think. It’s not unusual to see that since my hotel doesn’t allow delivery drivers to go up to the rooms. I ask the PM shift if the guest is coming down. She says she doesn’t know. Huh? She tells me it doesn’t have a room number, and the Door Dash guy said the order has instructions to leave it at the desk, that they’ll come down.

This hotel employee checked the name on the receipt.

I ask how long has it been sitting there, and she tells me an hour and a half. I ask if she’s checked the name so she could’ve called the room. She says no. I grab the receipt sticking out of the box and look up the name. Nothing. It doesn’t match any in-house guest or any accompanying guests. I mentally groan and say, “Not again.” You see, we’ve been having an issue with the occasional Door Dash deliveries to my hotel. They’re not supposed to be coming to my hotel.

This problem has been ongoing for some time.

We discovered a while back that when the guests of a Schmintercontinental that’s about ten minutes away on the other side of downtown order on Door Dash, my hotel’s address comes up. For whatever reason, those guests don’t realize that when they’re ordering, and the food ends up at my hotel. Now on my shift, I always ask for the room number, and if they say it doesn’t have one, I ask for the name. If I can’t find them in my system, I ask to see the order from their screen. Most of the time, I end up having to tell them that they’re at the wrong hotel.

The guests who placed the order most likely ended up mad for not receive their food.

They’ll say but it says this address, and I’ll tell them they’re still at the wrong hotel. And show them something with our hotel name on it. They get mad and leave. The girl working this PM shift takes delivery drivers at their word and just accepts the food. So those guests probably end up annoyed because they’ll be contacting Door Dash to say they never got their food. And Door Dash will say that the driver said it got delivered. And the Schmintercontinental gets off with no one mad at them (I assume).

The hotel in question wouldn’t fix the problem.

Here’s the messed up part about all this. The Schmintercontinental knows about this problem. When we figured out what was happening, we contacted Door Dash to let them know so they could fix it. They told us that the hotel in question, the Schmintercontinental, has to contact them to request the address correction. So we called the Schmintercontinental. And the response of the manager (the GM to be specific) was this: “This was an issue between the guests and Door Dash, and not the hotel’s issue.” It’s nice to know that they don’t mind wiping their hands clean of issues they know are inconveniencing their guests when all it would take is a few minutes to fix.

Seriously, how hard is it to change the address of your hotel on a food delivery app? It sounds like the other hotel was not very concerned about its customers’ food delivery needs. If this “international” hotel wants to provide great customer service, it should pay attention to the little details.

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Let’s see the comments of other online users.

This person says DoorDash is not their problem.

This one makes sense.

Another one chimes in.

A hotel employee can relate.

And lastly, here’s the sad reality.

Sometimes, the simplest fix can make the biggest difference for guests.

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