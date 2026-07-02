He Arrived for His Night Security Shift to Find No Keys and No Handover — His Colleague Had Already Left and Was Too Drunk to Help

Whatever company you might work for, the chances are there’s always going to be one co-worker that you don’t totally get on with. Perhaps they’re just not your kind of person, or maybe they’re genuinely a bad person – but so long as you’re still civil and polite with them (and they extend you the same courtesy) you can both go about your days just fine.

However, sometimes there comes a moment where someone behaves so inconsiderately that you have to speak up. Because how can you be expected to do your job – literally, the thing you’re being paid to do – when someone is treating you poorly, or acting in a way that makes things wildly unsafe?

This was the situation that the guy in this story recently found him in, when his colleague left him in a really difficult position at his workplace – do difficult, in fact, that he was forced to report it to a supervisor.

Read on to find out what happened.

Co-worker made me sit outside at the entrance of our workplace for three hours. I work as a night security guard, and the security guard who works during the day is my co-worker, towards whom I am suddenly developing a kind of hatred. Last night I arrived at work as usual, around 6:30 p.m., and when I got there, the security post was completely dark, with no lights on. I had the feeling that the day guard had left. I’m not bothered by his leaving, since we had discussed a secret place to hide the key to the front door before he left – but I checked and the key was not there either. The main gate was also locked which enforced that really the security guard is gone home before my arrival.

Let’s see how this night guard tried to deal with this situation.

I started calling him on the phone to ask where he was, but it was useless and he kept lying to me, saying he was at the security post. Therefore, I called our security supervisor who lives quite far from the security post, but he drove his motorcycle and then came to the premises and made me sit on the back of his motorcycle to go and get the co-worker; he had turned off his mobile phone at that time. We arrived at a large, unfinished, unlit building. We got out and went inside, looking for the guy. We had barely walked in when we saw his shoes and clothes scattered everywhere. We searched several rooms until we reached one where he was asleep in his underwear, completely drunk. We asked him where the key to his workplace was, and he replied that he had left it at the workplace, the supervisor even suggested he is afraid that he might have lost it.

Yikes. Read on to find out what happened next.

It was clear we weren’t going to get the key, so we left the drunk in his makeshift room. The supervisor called the owner of the property where we worked as security guards and lied, saying I couldn’t get in, so he should leave his house and come open the entrance gate with his spare key, he lived quite close. This happened around 7 p.m. Then the supervisor left, leaving me to wait alone. I waited and called the client, who also assured me he would arrive soon. I waited until he showed up around 10:30 p.m. None of the keys he brought opened the front door, so his son, who was with him, had to jump the door and enter the property.

Read on to find out how things went down in the aftermath.

We discovered the key was at the security post but the fool had accidentally locked the front door and kept the keys in the room. My coworker showed up this morning, half-drunk from last night’s drinking, saying he was disappointed that I called the supervisor. I decided to confront him about his childish and stupid behavior. It also made me think about how absurd it is that marijuana is so demonized in my country while alcohol, which is far more harmful, is legal. I’ve had coworkers who smoked marijuana, and nobody acts like the fool who drinks alcohol; it’s definitely harmful.

This is an awful story, in which the property wasn’t secure and the folk who were paid to keep it secure were unable to properly do their job.

This is all because of one guy, whose apparent addiction is leading his company into disrepute and putting the customer’s property at risk.

Not only is it unprofessional, it’s a really bad look for the guy and the company he works for too.

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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed that he was putting the company into disrepute.

And others urged the night guard to take further action.

Meanwhile, others pondered curious details of the tale.

It’s certainly a mess, and the day guard has a lot of explaining to do. Honestly, he failed in the most basic part of his job: ensuring the property is secure. It is, yes, super weird that security guards have a secret key stashing location, but the fact that he was too drunk to remember what he’d done with the keys, therefore leading to the building being unguarded while the night guard and supervisor had to hunt down the keys, is a real cause for a gross misconduct charge.

As for him then turning up at work like nothing had happened, and getting mad at his colleague for reporting the situation to his supervisor? What else did he think was going to happen? That his colleague would just sit outside alone all night, just waiting and hoping that nothing bad happened? If there was no risk, there would be no need for security in the first place! This guy messed up, and he needs to accept that.

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