He Complained About His Neighbor’s Landscaping. A Land Survey Proved He Actually Owned Part of the Bully’s Yard.

Don’t you just love it when someone makes a big deal out of something and takes a stand…

And then it bites them in the rear end?!?!

It’s wonderful!

And if they act like a complete jerk, too, that makes it even sweeter.

Check out what this homeowner said their neighbor who probably just should’ve kept their mouth shut.

Get started now!

Consequences of landscaping dispute. “I own a home in a small subdivision with an HOA. I have gotten a couple letters in the mail recently asking me to take care of my overgrown landscaping. I take good care of my landscaping so I sent the head of the board an email asking what they were talking about. They sent me back a picture of landscaping that is up against my neighbors fence and said that the neighbor complained. I haven’t been taking care of that landscaping because it literally continues to the front of the property and connects to the neighbors landscaping in their front yard. It’s all one continuous mulch bed so I assumed it was theirs because it’s against their fence and connected to the rest of their landscaping.

Of course, she was…

I went and spoke to the neighbor and she was a jerk about it. I asked if that landscaping belongs to her since it is connected to her landscaping. She said that she had an agreement with the previous owner and the person that owned my house before took care of it and she expects us to do the same. I told her that if I own that mulch bed I will be tearing it up and seeding with grass seed. She freaked out and told me that I can’t do that without approval and it needs to stay like it is. Prompting her to send a bunch of emails to the HOA board. She even went as far as to report my privacy fence to the board claiming I never got it approved.. I did…

The problems just keep piling up…

Now the problem she’s having is with my flood light in my back yard that is pointing straight back. I never got a survey done when buying because I thought the lines were demarcated by the fence. So I had a survey done.

Bam!

Turns out her chain link fence is WELL within MY property line. Like 2 feet within my property. I left a copy of the survey results tucked in her storm door with a letter asking that she relocate her fence. I sent an email to the HOA apologizing for not handling the landscaping and telling them I’d be tearing it out and seeding grass and to please understand it will look bad for a while. Also including the survey results and telling them I’ve asked the neighbor to move their fence and if they don’t I’ll be pushing the issue.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person was impressed.

And another individual weighed in.

This woman sounds like a real handful, huh?

I’m glad that this person got this taken care of…

And now comes the fun part.

It’s time to put this rude neighbor in her place!